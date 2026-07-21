Polpharma Strengthens Its Position in Central and Eastern Europe – Biofarm Joins the Group

Polpharma - Polpharma Group

(Información remitida por la empresa firmante)

- Polpharma Strengthens Its Position in Central and Eastern Europe – Biofarm, the Leader of the Romanian Market, Joins the Group

NEWS AKTUELL // Warsaw, 21.07.2026 - Polpharma Group has completed the acquisition of the Romanian pharmaceutical company Biofarm. The transaction is a clear step in the execution of the Group’s growth strategy and strengthens its position in Central and Eastern Europe. With Biofarm joining the Group, Polpharma is expanding the scale of its operations, reinforcing its presence in key regional markets, and creating new opportunities to improve patients’ access to trusted medicines across the region and beyond.

“Poland remains the place from which we define the strategic direction of our Group and pursue our ambitious international growth plans. The acquisition of Biofarm confirms our long-term commitment to building a strong, multiregional pharmaceutical organization. We are a privately owned company with an entrepreneurial gene: we act responsibly, move with speed, and believe in cooperation. This is how we want to grow — always with patients’ needs at the center and with a tangible contribution to improving access to medicines and strengthening pharmaceutical security across Central and Eastern Europe,” says Sebastian Szymanek, CEO of Polpharma Group.

Combining the strengths of both organizations creates greater opportunities to develop and provide patients with access to a broader portfolio of trusted products. Biofarm’s strong position in Romania and Polpharma’s regional footprint create a platform to support the continued availability of Biofarm products in Romania, while also opening potential for their presence in additional markets.

Biofarm is one of the most recognized pharmaceutical manufacturers in Romania. The company has operated continuously since 1921, owns two manufacturing facilities, and exports its products to countries across Europe and Asia. Its portfolio includes more than 200 products spanning dozens of therapeutic areas.

“Joining Polpharma Group opens up new opportunities for Biofarm’s future development. By combining the experience of our local team, deep market knowledge, and the strength of the Group, we will be able to develop our product portfolio even more effectively, explore opportunities for Biofarm products in other markets, and create greater value for patients and business partners,” says Tamás Uri, General Manager, CEE Region at Polpharma Group.

In the coming phases, the Group will focus on leveraging the synergies resulting from the combination of competencies, product portfolios, and the experience of both organizations.

Media contact:

Grazyna Stachowska

M: +48 885 610 273

E: grazyna.stachowska@polpharma.com

Source: Polpharma Group