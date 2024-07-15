Europe needs Twisters campaign

(Información remitida por la empresa firmante)



NEWS AKTUELL // Wiener Neustadt, Austria, 15.07.2024.- Researchers from all over Europe are organising high-density measurements of severe storms, similar to the new film Twisters.

Severe weather researchers from 14 European countries want to work together to get to the bottom of severe thunderstorms so that they can provide better warnings in future. To this aim, they are currently planning the largest European measurement campaign on severe thunderstorms to date. "We want to use the latest technologies, such as weather drones. To do this, it is extremely important that mobile measurement teams get very close to the storms," says Alois Holzer, initiator of the European "TIM" measurement campaign to start in 2026.

As can be seen in the new movie Twisters, the European research teams will also be tackling the storms with the newest generation of weather sensors. "In contrast to some scenes in the entertainment film Twisters, however, the highest safety standards apply in our research campaign, and we have also made a joint commitment to responsible behaviour with regard to the environment and the local population," emphasises Holzer.

The project is still looking for major donors for the individual mobile measurement teams. Alois Holzer says: "We hope that the kind of support from major donors possible in North America can also be achieved in Europe. We are also in dialogue with various public authorities."

TIM Field Campaign: www.tim-campaign.eu

The TWISTERS live expert talk will take place on Tuesday, 16 July 2024:

Expert Talk 11:30 CEST 10:30 WEST

Online Participation:

Microsoft Teams live event Registration via: Microsoft Teams Event

PRESS CONTACT:

Stefan Eisenbach, Head of External Relations

ESSL, European Severe Storms Laboratory - Science and Training

Bräunlichgasse 6a/6, 2700 Wiener Neustadt

+43 664 73103344, stefan.eisenbach@essl.org

www.essl.org

