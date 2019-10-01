Ariana Grande lidera las nominaciones a los MTV EMAs 2019

MADRID, 1 Oct. (EUROPA PRESS) -
MTV anuncia los nominados a los MTV EMAs 2019, con Ariana Grande liderando la lista con siete nominaciones incluyendo Mejor artista, Mejor video por su éxito 'thank you, next' y Mejor Canción, categoría en la que compite con Shawn Mendes y con Lil Nas X y Billie Eilish. Todos ellos siguen de cerca a Grande con seis nominaciones cada uno.
J Balvin acumula por su parte cinco nominaciones entre las que se incluye Mejor artista, mientras que Lizzo y Taylor Swift compiten entre ellas en la categoría Mejor artista local EE.UU., además de aspirar a cuatro nominaciones cada una.
En España, compiten por llevarse el título de Mejor artista local Amaral, Anni B Sweet, Beret, Carolina Durante y Lola Índigo.
Los #MTVEMA 2019 podrán verse en directo a través de la red de MTV, en más de de 180 paises el domingo 3 de noviembre desde el Palacio de Congresos y Exposiciones de Sevilla (FIBES) a partir de las 20:00 horas.
Los patrocinadores oficiales de los MTV EMAs 2019 son Amazon Music, Vodafone y El Cortes Inglés. La alfombra roja de los MTV EMAs 2019 está patrocinada por la próxima película Los Ángeles de Charlie.
Las votaciones están abiertas en mtvema.com, donde pueden consultarse todas las categorías, desde este martes hasta el 2 de noviembre a última hora.
|MEJOR VIDEO
Ariana Grande:"Thank u next"
Billie Eilish:"Bad guy"
Lil Nas X: "Old Town Road (Remix) ft. Billy Ray Cyrus
Rosalía, J Balvin: "Con Altura ft. El Guincho"
Taylor Swift:"ME!" ft. Brendon Urie of Panic! At The Disco
|MEJOR ARTISTA
Ariana Grande
J Balvin
Miley Cyrus
Shawn Mendes
Taylor Swift
|MEJOR CANCIÓN
Ariana Grande:"7 rings"
Billie Eilish: "bad guy"
Lil Nas X: "Old Town Road" (Remix) ft. Billy Ray Cyrus
Post Malone, Swae Lee: "Sunflower"
Shawn Mendes, Camila Cabello: "Señorita"
|MEJOR ARTISTA REVELACIÓN
Ava Max
Billie Eilish
Lewis Capaldi
Lil Nas X
Lizzo
Mabel
|MEJOR COLABORACIÓN
BTS, Halsey: "Boy With Luv"
Lil Nas X, Billy Ray Cyrus: "Old Town Road" (Remix)
Mark Ronson, Miley Cyrus: "Nothing Breaks Like a Heart"
Rosalía, J Balvin: "Con Altura" ft. El Guincho
Shawn Mendes, Camila Cabello: "Señorita"
The Chainsmokers, Bebe Rexha: "Call You Mine"
|MEJOR ARTISTA POP
Ariana Grande
Becky G
Camila Cabello
Halsey
Jonas Brothers
Shawn Mendes
|MEJOR ACTUACIÓN EN VIVO
Ariana Grande
BTS
Ed Sheeran
P!NK
Travis Scott
|MEJOR ARTISTA ROCK
Green Day
Imagine Dragons
Liam Gallagher
Panic! At The Disco
The 1975
|MEJOR ARTISTA HIP-HOP
21 Savage
Cardi B
J. Cole
Nicki Minaj
Travis Scott
|MEJOR ARTISTA ALTERNATIVO
FKA Twigs
Lana Del Rey
Solange
twenty one pilots
Vampire Weekend
|MEJOR ARTISTA DE ELECTRÓNICA
Calvin Harris
DJ Snake
Marshmello
Martin Garrix
The Chainsmokers
|MEJOR LOOK
Halsey
J Balvin
Lil Nas X
Lizzo
Rosalía
|MEJORES FANS
Ariana Grande
Billie Eilish
BTS
Shawn Mendes
Taylor Swift
|MEJOR PUSH
Ava Max
Billie Eilish
CNCO
H.E.R.
Jade Bird
Juice WRLD
Kiana Ledé
Lauv
Lewis Capaldi
Lizzo
Mabel
Rosalía
|MEJOR ARTISTA WORLD STAGE
Bebe Rexha: Isle of MTV Malta 2019
Hailee Steinfeld: Isle of MTV Malta 2018
Muse: Bilbao, Spain 2018
The 1975: Lollapalooza Paris Festival 2019
twenty one pilots: Lollapalooza Paris Festival 2019