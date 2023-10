Un tribunal de Bolivia rechaza juzgar a Jeanine Áñez alegando incompetencia

Archivo - (200710) -- LA PAZ, July 10, 2020 (Xinhua) -- File photo taken on Jan. 28, 2020 shows Jeanine Anez, head of Bolivia's opposition-backed interim government, in La Paz, Bolivia. Jeanine Anez said on July 9 that she has tested positive for COVID-19 - Europa Press/Contacto/Xinhua - Archivo