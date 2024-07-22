Alliance of strong alliances: EMD Retail Group joins forces with all members of the new RTG International

(Información remitida por la empresa firmante)



Raymond Wesselse heads the branded goods department at EMD headquarters.

NEWS AKTUELL // Pfäffikon/Switzerland, 22/07/2024 - EMD's Retail Group announces a significant expansion: The six German medium-sized retailers Bartels-Langness, Bünting, Klaas & Kock, Kaes, Netto and Tegut are new to this retail alliance, which is known for its strong performance, and are now merging their RTG International, previously founded with Globus, with EMD's Retail Group on an international level. The combined forces aim to promote the best and most customer-friendly product range concepts in the affiliated shop networks in partnership with the international branded goods industry. The integration of RTG International into EMD's Retail Group will be completed on 1 January 2025, with operations commencing simultaneously.

While Globus Group with headquarters in Germany, the Euromadi Alfa Group in Spain, ESD Italia and Superunie from the Netherlands have already constituted the successful core of the EMD Retail Group, the largely owner-managed German medium-sized companies Bartels-Langness, Bünting, Klaas & Kock, Kaes, Netto and Tegut are now joining the group as additional retail professionals. Each of these long-established retail companies has a strong presence in their home regions and an excellent reputation. Meanwhile, the German Kaufland Group has left EMD's Retail Group.

By bundling the branded goods purchasing volumes of EMD Retail Group and RTG International, retailers and industry partners will be able to realise advantageous on-top agreements for the benefit of European consumers. Right from the start in 2025, the EMD Retail Group, which has been expanded to include the new German retailers, will be active in more than 17,000 outlets in 5 European countries with its customer-centred promotions and services, representing external sales of 90 billion euros.

The EMD principles always provide for mutually agreed sales targets to be achieved through partnership-based cooperation with manufacturers. Established in 1989 as a transnational trade alliance, the EMD, now in its 35th year of operation, is still regarded as an organisation in which long-term, stable cooperation with manufacturers and suppliers is one of its fundamental tenets.

A note on Tegut and Netto's membership in the EMD Retail Group: Under company law, the retailers Tegut and Netto belong to the Migros Zurich and Salling Group, respectively. They contribute only their branded goods destined for the German market to the procurement volumes negotiated by the new EMD Retail Group.

A new Head of EMD's A-Brand Department has been appointed. The Branded Goods Department is now under the direction of experienced manager Raymond Wesselse.

European Marketing Distribution has recently added a further member to its team. Raymond Wesselse, a Dutch national, has been appointed as the A-Brand department head at the company's headquarters in Pfäffikon, Switzerland.

Mr. Wesselse, 53, has held management positions for over 27 years and brings extensive knowledge and experience to the company, including expertise in wholesale and retail, private label business, and the branded goods industry. Previously responsible for global sales and business development at Haleon, Raymond Wesselse was in charge of several well-known brands, including Sensodyne and Voltaren. At EMD, he will now be responsible for leading the department for top-branded products.

About the EMD:

European Marketing Distribution AG, headquartered in Pfäffikon, Switzerland, has been recognised in the consumer goods industry as an efficient and powerful partner for fast-moving consumer goods (FMCG) since 1989. In particular, it develops and procures highly efficient and sustainably produced private label concepts for the benefit of consumers on three continents. The EMD head office also supports and realises global partnerships in the area of on-top agreements with the largest brand manufacturers. The EMD member companies currently represent an external retail turnover of over 175 billion euros in Europe alone.

The member companies of European Marketing Distribution (EMD) are active in the following markets:

Australia: Woolworths Netherlands: C.I.V Superunie B.A.

Austria: MARKANT Österreich GmbH Norway: Unil/NorgesGruppen AS

Czech Republic: MARKANT Portugal: EuromadiPort

Denmark: Dagrofa a/s Sweden: Dagab/Axfood

Germany: MARKANT Switzerland: MARKANT

Italy: ESD Italia S.r.l. Slovakia: MARKANT

New Zealand: Countdown (Woolworths) Spain: Euromadi

EMD also partners with the Belgian Colruyt Group for the international procurement of private labels. Colruyt is active in its home country, as well as in France and Luxembourg.

For further information:

Donati & Rosmanith

Uwe Rosmanith

Triq ir-Rumani, 3

Xlendi, XLN1431

Malta

Phone: +49 171 9706644

uwe@rosmanith.de

rosmanith@bettercommunications.mt

About RTG International:

RTG International GmbH is a company owned by the shareholders Globus, Bartels-Langness, Bünting, Tegut, Netto, Kaes, and Klaas & Kock. The objective is to consolidate their national purchasing volumes in an international cooperative purchasing initiative for the provision, brokerage, and support of services in the retail and wholesale sectors. Furthermore, RTG International oversees the membership of its shareholders. The company is headquartered in Hamburg. The managing director is Michael Kutz.

For further information:

RTG International GmbH

Phone: +49 40 325 122-0

michael.kutz@RTGroup.de

www.RTGroup.de

