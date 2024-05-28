Artificial intelligence in digital marketing

(Información remitida por la empresa firmante)

In recent years, artificial intelligence (AI) has become a fundamental tool for the design and implementation of digital marketing campaigns, because it facilitates several tasks. This allows human talent to focus on other types of activities, which represents an increase in efficiency and operational capacity, making it possible to achieve the results expected by the brand.

With a team of professionals with experience in the digital world, HOLASEO is considered a digital marketing agency of national and international reference. As specialists in web design and development, SEO positioning, Google advertising campaigns and social media management, clients can request comprehensive strategies to improve their image and visibility.

As a result of the evolution of artificial intelligence, several professionals have found ways to speed up and optimize tasks, which is why many experts say that this tool has transformed marketing.

Artificial intelligence offers multiple solutions to improve digital marketing

In view of the importance of detailed analysis and effective communication in building a brand identity, AI facilitates processes for personalized execution. As technology continues to advance, so does the number of solutions available, which is why it is possible to explore a wide variety of options for any marketing campaign.

One of the benefits of artificial intelligence is the ability to automate a company's marketing, based on an analysis of the business and the possibilities of automating some tasks. An example of this is the conversion of raw inputs into data, which allows AI to read an email and perfectly understand the user's requirements, creating a connection with the target audience.

On the other hand, businesses can improve the visibility of their website on search engines through SEO positioning strategies, which requires analysis, monitoring and definition of KPIs. For this, AI enables tools such as chatbots and virtual assistants designed to improve the user experience, both in keyword analysis and content creation.

Advantages of using AI in Digital Marketing

Artificial intelligence (AI) has revolutionised digital marketing by offering multiple advantages that optimise the efficiency and effectiveness of advertising strategies. One of the main advantages is personalisation: AI can analyse large volumes of consumer data to create highly personalised campaigns, tailored to each user's individual interests and behaviours. This increases the relevance of messages and thus the conversion rate.

Another advantage is automation. AI tools can handle repetitive tasks such as scheduling social media posts, audience targeting and managing digital advertising campaigns, allowing marketing teams to focus on more strategic and creative tasks.

In addition, AI offers predictive analytics. Through the use of advanced algorithms, businesses can anticipate consumer trends and behaviours, facilitating informed and timely decision-making. This allows strategies to be adjusted in real time to maximise return on investment.

AI applied in SEO positioning strategies facilitates the automation of tasks such as the preparation of reports and analyses that are reviewed by a group of professionals. Similarly, artificial intelligence algorithms are designed to analyze data and predict trends, so that SEO strategies can be established with greater precision.

Which artificial intelligence tools are the most widely used today?

To select the best suitable artificial intelligence tools, a digital marketing agency must consider aspects such as their ability to integrate with existing strategies. That way, specialists are certain to improve both the efficiency and effectiveness of campaigns to make a real difference.

One of the main ones is ChatGPT, which consists of a language model with the capacity to generate coherent and contextual responses and to be a solution for the conceptualization and design of campaigns. Through the synthesis of information from multiple sources, this system contributes to the creative process.

Another AI tool used by the staff of a digital marketing agency is Gemini, a model created by Google to query large volumes of information. In its free version, this application can perform multiple tasks with the ability to search the Internet to obtain an accurate search response.

Harpa AI is an innovative add-on for Chrome that enables features such as competitor monitoring, the use of advanced LLM models or effective SEO audits. It also sets up automatic emails about any relevant changes occurring on websites of interest.

To speed up an Internet search, users can install Perplexity, a search engine that works with artificial intelligence and delivers highly accurate and detailed answers. Each answer includes references to the sources, making it possible to verify the information and ensure its reliability.

Since artificial intelligence has a positive impact on the results that a digital marketing agency can achieve, HOLASEO uses this technology in its professional services. This allows us to deliver a comprehensive, agile and effective solution, based on the needs of each client and the current scope of their brand.

