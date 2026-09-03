Change at PMG Presse-Monitor: Natascha Thomas takes over as managing director on 1 January 2027

Natascha Thomas takes over as managing director at PMG Presse-Monitor on 1 January 2027/Anke Illing - PMG Presse-Monitor GmbH & Co. KG

(Información remitida por la empresa firmante)

Change of leadership at PMG Presse-Monitor: Natascha Thomas takes over as managing director on 1 January 2027

NEWS AKTUELL // Berlin, 3 September 2026 A change in leadership is planned at PMG Presse-Monitor GmbH & Co. KG at the end of 2026: Managing Director Ingo Kästner will be leaving the company at his own request and retiring after many successful years. Natascha Thomas will take over as his successor, supported by Désirée von Domarus as Commercial Director.

Ingo Kästner has played a key role in shaping PMG over many years. Under his leadership, new business areas were developed, digital services were expanded, and the company’s position as a leading provider of media monitoring, press reviews and media analysis in the German-speaking world was significantly strengthened.

“The past few years at PMG have been characterised by dedicated colleagues, trusting partnerships and many successful developments,” says Ingo Kästner. “I am delighted to hand over responsibility to Natascha Thomas. She has known the company, the market, and our customers for many years and has the experience needed to successfully lead PMG into the future.”

Natascha Thomas has been Deputy Managing Director of PMG for six years, overseeing sales, marketing, and business development. During this time, she has worked closely with Ingo Kästner to shape and implement the company’s growth strategy. The expansion of the product portfolio, entry into new business areas, and continued development of digital offerings have contributed to consistently positive revenue growth.

Before joining PMG, she held various senior positions in the media industry. With a degree in communication studies, she oversaw marketing and sales at AFP GmbH and SID Sport-Informations-Dienst. During her time at Axel Springer, she gained extensive experience in digital media and in the development of digital products.

Olivera Kipcic, Head of the Frankfurter Allgemeine Archive and Rights Management and Chair of the Shareholders’ Representative Committee at PMG Presse-Monitor, pays tribute to the work of the outgoing Managing Director: “Over many years, Ingo Kästner has played a decisive role in driving PMG forward with great dedication, a high sense of personal responsibility, entrepreneurial vision and a keen instinct for developments in the media market. We would like to express our special thanks and deep appreciation to him for these extraordinary achievements. We wish him all the best for this new chapter in his life.”

Alexandra Braun, Managing Director of Axel Springer Ullstein Syndication GmbH and Deputy Chair of the Shareholders’ Representative Committee at PMG Presse-Monitor adds: “The forthcoming change in leadership stands for continuity and, at the same time, for the consistent further development of PMG. The company will continue on its successful course, combining quality journalism with modern technology, innovative data solutions and legally compliant usage models. In this way, PMG creates sustainable added value for publishers, companies and institutions alike and opens up new possibilities for the use of journalistic content in the digital age.”

Among the company’s key future projects are the press portal for schools, which gives teachers and educational institutions access to high-quality journalistic content for use in the classroom, and Media4AI. With this service, PMG is laying the foundations for the legally compliant use of licensed media content in in-house AI applications. Both initiatives exemplify the company’s innovative strength and its exploration of new applications for quality journalism.

About PMG Presse-Monitor GmbH & Co. KG

As an organisation representing major German newspaper and magazine publishers, as well as the two publishers’ associations, PMG maintains the largest, daily-updated media database in the DACH region.

For over 25 years, the Berlin-based company has been providing a steadily growing number of articles from newspapers, magazines, online media, newsletters, podcasts and news agency reports in digital form for media monitoring, press review compilation and media analysis. PMG’s client base includes over 5,000 companies and public authorities in German-speaking countries and beyond.

Press contact:

Roger Dormeier

Marketing | Kommunikation | PR

PMG Presse-Monitor GmbH & Co. KG

E-Mail: roger.dormeier@presse-monitor.de