Exceet Card Group acquires scandinavian ID solutions provider idpeople

(Información remitida por la empresa firmante)



exceet Card Group continues its growth story

NEWS AKTUELL // Skovlunde (Copenhagen)/Kematen (Tyrol) - exceet Card Group, headquartered in Kematen in Tyrol Austria, is among Europe's leading manufacturers of chip and plastic cards in the government, banking, transport & access and retail sectors. The internationally highly trusted company produces, among others, the Swiss and the United Arab Emirates (UAE) driver's licenses. By acquiring the Danish Government ID specialist idpeople, exceet Card Group strengthens its position in the government sector. In addition to its production sites in Austria, Germany, Switzerland, Belgium, and the Czech Republic, the company is now also present in Scandinavia.

exceet Card Group:

Ulrich Reutner, CEO of exceet Card Group, considers the acquisition a significant milestone: "This step is fully in line with our buy-and-build strategy. We will continue to invest in promising companies to offer tailor-made card solutions to our customers around the globe."

Robert Wolny, COO of exceet Card Group, is pleased with the company's growth: "The acquisition of idpeople further positions exceet Card Group as a leading card manufacturer in the government ID sector. The new location in Scandinavia will open up new markets and enables us to win even more international projects."

Jesper Mikkelsen, CEO of idpeople, is excited about being part of exceet Card Group: "We were looking for a strong partner to tackle larger projects. exceet Card Group is an established player in the high-security area, especially in the government sector. This makes the group the perfect partner for us. We are looking forward to realizing projects together and benefiting from the additional Know-How."

With the acquisition of idpeople, exceet Card Group's revenue increases to 80 million euros. The group now employs close to 400 highly qualified employees.

***

About exceet Card Group:

exceet Card Group is among the leading European manufacturers of chip and plastic cards, specializing in the sectors of government, banking, transport & access and retail. The company produces approximately 400 million cards and antennas annually at its various locations. The production center of exceet Card Group is situated in Kematen in Tyrol, Austria. Other locations include Unterschlei*heim (Germany), Urdorf (Switzerland), Ypres (Belgium), Neede (Netherlands), Prachatice (Czech Republic), Vienna (Austria) and Skovlunde (Denmark). www.exceet-card-group.com

***

Press inquiries:

c/o KRAFTKINZ GmbH

Pamela Graf

pamela.graf@kraftkinz.com

+43 660 15 17 597

