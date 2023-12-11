Actualizado 11/12/2023 09:48
- Comunicado -

Ricola launches the first Karaoke Gondola in the world

Ricola Group AG
Ricola Group AG - RICOLA GROUP AG
Ricola-Karaoke-Gondel-2023-3

(Información remitida por la empresa firmante)


World premiere in the Jungfrau region (Switzerland)

NEWS AKTUEL // Laufen/Grindelwald - Riiiiiicolaaaa! The world-famous jingle that needs no introduction. This winter, it resonates through the Swiss Alps, echoing across Eiger, Mönch, and Jungfrau. Guests can now enjoy karaoke-style singing of 36 songs in two exclusively designed cabins of the Männlichen cable car, spanning from Abba to Queen, and Psy to Taylor Swift. This unique experience kicks off the winter fun right at the valley station, turning the wait for the ski slope into an unforgettable adventure. The world premiere took place on December 9, 2023, in Grindelwald, Switzerland.

In collaboration with the Männlichen cable car, Ricola has transformed two cabins into the Ricola Karaoke-Gondolas. Guests immerse themselves in a unique karaoke feeling amid the impressive Swiss mountain landscape. Guests can choose from the greatest music hits of all time and sing along with fellow cabin guests. To enhance their singing experience and unlock their full vocal potential, guests can enjoy Ricola herb drops.

36 hits to sing along

"Bohemian Rhapsody" by Queen, Marvin Gaye's "Ain't No Mountain High Enough," or, perfect for the Christmas season, Mariah Carey's "All I Want for Christmas Is You": 36 music hits are available for selection. The desired song is chosen through the built-in screen, and two microphones ensure a melodious ride.

Everyone can participate

The Ricola Karaoke-Gondolas rotate throughout the entire winter season on the Grindelwald-Männlichen route. Each karaoke gondola accommodates eight people, and the ride lasts for 20 minutes. Guests of the Ricola Karaoke-Gondola can capture their unique experience with a photo from the built-in camera and share it with friends.

Website

www.rico.la/karaoke

Media Images

https://ricola.box.com/s/3jjjhjjko1zwu1j...

Contact

Ricola Group AG

Corporate Communications

Baselstrasse 31, 4242 Laufen, Switzerland

Tel +41 (0)61 765 41 21

media@ricola.com

Contador

Comunicados

Si quieres mejorar el posicionamiento online de tu marca, ahora puedes publicar tus notas de prensa o comunicados de empresa en la sección de Comunicados de europa press

Si necesitas asesoramiento en comunicación, redacción de tus notas de prensa o ampliar la difusión de tu comunicado más allá de la página web de europa press, ponte en contacto con nosotros en comunicacion@europapress.es o en el teléfono 913592600




La actualidad más visitada en EuropaPress logo: La actualidad más vista
NacionalPuente, a Ayuso: "Céntrate en construir líneas de Metro sin derribar casas que de Cercanías ya se ocupa el Gobierno"

Puente, a Ayuso: "Céntrate en construir líneas de Metro sin derribar casas que de Cercanías ya se ocupa el Gobierno"
CineTras el fracaso histórico de The Marvels Disney toma medidas drásticas en el UCM

Tras el fracaso histórico de The Marvels Disney toma medidas drásticas en el UCM
C. ValencianaLa Generalitat inicia este lunes la demolición de un centenar de viviendas públicas en el barrio del Raval de Algemesí

La Generalitat inicia este lunes la demolición de un centenar de viviendas públicas en el barrio del Raval de Algemesí