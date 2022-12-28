(Información remitida por la empresa firmante)

Cairo, 28.12

Save Money While Seeking the Sun / Cost Effective Winter Stays in Egypt

Spending the winter season in a warm place has always been popular among digital nomads and pensioners. But with the 20% rise in gas, energy and food prices, saving money is even more important in the coming year. So where is the most cost-efficient winter domicile for sun-seekers?

While Egypt has long been on the travel radar, thanks to its low-cost of living it has now become a popular long-stay winter destination, with a one month stay in a luxurious three or four-star-hotel costing less than living in the UK for the same amount of time.

Add a summer vibe with paradise beaches and inviting temperatures, Egypt makes for the perfect long stay destination and to help those seeking a winter escape, the Egyptian government is promoting and facilitating month long stays at a wide variety of hotels.

The calculation is simple: According to research from a variety of tour operators, a four-week winter sun stay costs, on average, £927 per couple. This includes £86 per person for a return flight, £21 per couple for a double room on a B&B basis in a three or four star hotel and £6.80 per person for a three course dinner at a local restaurant.

In comparison, an average two-person household in the UK pays around £1,553 for gas, energy, food and beverages a month during the winter in UK (source NimbleFins and ONS Gov.uk).

Amr El-Kady, CEO of Egyptian Tourism Authority, said: “Egypt is always happy to welcome travellers from Europe. We are doing our best to make the stay as effortless and affordable as possible. This winter season, we invite you to spend the cold months under the kind Egyptian sun, saving the budget and filling life with fantastic new experiences”.

