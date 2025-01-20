Shaping Europe's Future Creatively

(Información remitida por la empresa firmante)

NEWS AKTUELL // Innsbruck, Austria. 20. Jänner 2025

Europe-wide Call for Applications for the Emperor-Maximilian-Prize 2026 launched

The Emperor-Maximilian-Prize, endowed with 10,000 Euros, is awarded by the City of Innsbruck every two years to outstanding projects and initiatives that creatively and sustainably address current and future challenges of European society under the motto "young-european-united" - and confront these challenges together. Starting from January 22, 2025, nominations for the Emperor-Maximilian-Prize 2026 can be submitted across Europe.

"We are all Europe - only a shared identity defines this Europe. Therefore, we are very pleased to once again highlight creative initiatives from all over Europe with the Emperor-Maximilian-Prize this year. All of these projects carry forward the forward-thinking spirit of the European community. Because the challenges of tomorrow demand unconventional, creative solutions. We are happy to honor them with this prize!" invites Innsbruck's mayor, Johannes Anzengruber, the creative minds of Europe to submit their initiatives.

Young-European-United

In this year's Europe-wide call for applications for the Emperor-Maximilian-Prize, flagship projects are sought under the focus "young-european-united," which particularly provide role models for young people on how they can shape the future of European society. Initiatives that find creative, sustainable and joint solutions to the challenges of today and tomorrow can apply across municipal, regional, and national borders.

Submission Deadline: March 27

From January 22, 2025, projects for the Emperor-Maximilian-Prize 2026 can be submitted, with the submission deadline ending on March 27, 2025. Applications can be submitted via an online form in English at www.emperormaximilianprize.at. The application documents are available in 35 different languages. An experts jury will select the award winner in May 2025. The prize will be awarded in spring 2026 - including a prize money of 10,000 Euros for the winning project.

Contact Stadtmagistrat Innsbruck

Cornelia Kössler

Tel.: +43 512 53 60 2357

E-Mail: emperormaximilianprize@innsbruck.gv.at

Website: www.emperormaximilianprize.at