Stark Future SL Achieves the First Month of EBITDA Profitability and Records All-Time High Revenue

Barcelona, Spain - Stark Future SL, a pioneering force in the electric vehicle (EV) industry, is proud to announce a landmark achievement in June 2024, marking its first month of EBITDA profitability within just four years of its inception. The company also celebrated an all-time high revenue of 10.4 million EUR, with an EBITDA of 210,000 EUR, underscoring its rapid ascent and operational efficiency.

This significant milestone sets Stark Future apart in the competitive landscape of EV companies, highlighting its exceptional growth trajectory. Unlike many industry peers, Stark Future has reached this level of profitability much faster, underscoring its unique position as one of the fastest-growing startups in Spanish history and among the fastest globally.

Anton Wass, CEO of Stark Future SL, commented on this achievement:

"Reaching EBITDA profitability ahead of our forecast is a monumental accomplishment for Stark Future. It showcases our team's dedication, strategic vision, and the strong market demand for our innovative products. This milestone not only validates our business model as sustainable but also propels us further on our mission to revolutionize the motorcycle industry."

CFO Thomas Martin added:

"As we celebrate our record-breaking sales exceeding 10 million EUR this month and our first positive EBITDA, we are thrilled to demonstrate a clear path towards a profitable future. This milestone is a testament to our robust growth and operational excellence. We are confident that every investor can be proud to be a part of our journey, as we continue to pave the way for even greater achievements and opportunities ahead."

Stark Future's achievement of reaching EBITDA profitability earlier than projected is attributed to lower-than-anticipated costs and higher revenue. This success story reflects the company's strategic focus on efficiency and growth, positioning it as a leading player in the EV market and a trailblazer in the startup ecosystem.

As Stark Future continues to innovate and expand, it remains committed to delivering cutting-edge electric motorcycles that meet the evolving needs of consumers worldwide. With a clear path to sustained profitability, Stark Future is poised for even greater success in the years to come

Company Milestones

2020: Company was Founded

Stark Future was established to revolutionize the motorcycle industry. The founders brought their extensive experience and passion for innovation to create a company dedicated to sustainability and high-performance electric motorcycles..

2021: Built the First Electric Motorcycle Leading Its Category

In 2021, Stark Future built the first electric motorcycle that not only matched but exceeded the performance of its ICE counterparts. This breakthrough established Stark as a formidable player in the motorcycle industry.

December 2021: Historical Launch

In December 2021, Stark Future achieved the most successful launch of any motorcycle company in history, receiving 850 orders within the first 24 hours without any marketing spend. This unprecedented success highlighted the strong market demand for Stark's innovative products.

2022: Established a 20,000 m* Factory Outside Barcelona

To meet the growing demand, Stark Future established a state-of-the-art 20,000 m* factory near Barcelona. This facility is equipped with advanced robotic assembly lines, enhancing production capacity and ensuring high-quality standards.

2022: Secured Major Investment from Royal Enfield

In 2022, Royal Enfield, the world's 5th largest motorcycle manufacturer, invested 50 million euros in Stark Future. This strategic partnership provided significant financial backing and affirmed the company's position as a contender in the motorcycle industry.

2023: Started Production and Delivered Initial Units

2023 marked the start of production, with the first few thousand bikes delivered to customers. This milestone demonstrated the ability to scale operations and fulfill market demand effectively.

2023: Began Development of Road-Legal Models

In 2023, Stark Future began developing road-legal models, which are expected to be even more groundbreaking. These new projects are crucial to the company's growth and vision, positioning Stark for further market expansion.

2024: Achieved World's Largest Electric Motorcycle Manufacturer Status

By 2024, Stark Future is on track to become the world's largest electric motorcycle manufacturer, (excluding scooters and kids' bikes). This achievement underscores the rapid growth and market leadership.

2024: On Track to Become the Fastest-Growing Spanish Startup

Stark Future is set to become the fastest-growing Spanish startup in history, driven by innovative products, strong financial performance, and global market reach.

2025: Launch of First Road-Legal Models

In 2025, Stark is planning to launch the first road-legal models, further expanding the product portfolio and solidifying the company*s position as a leader in the motorcycle industry.

