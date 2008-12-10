COMUNICADO: Study Showed New Episodes of Depression Delayed in People Taking Duloxetine (1)

Actualizado 10/12/2008 16:43:48 CET



Additional Study Findings

-- Time to worsening of depressive symptoms was significantly longer in

the duloxetine treated group compared with the placebo-treated group.

This was defined as a 50 percent increase from baseline on the 17-item

Hamilton Rating Scale for Depression (HAMD17) total score and a

Clinical Global Impressions of Severity (CGI-S) score of 3 or more at

anytime during the maintenance phase.

-- Patients taking duloxetine experienced less worsening symptom severity

during the 52-week maintenance phase as measured by efficacy measures

including the HAMD17 total score and subscales, the CGI-S, and the

Patient's Global Impression of Improvement (PGI-I) scales, compared

with those taking placebo (p< .01).

-- Patients taking duloxetine experienced a similar worsening in somatic

symptom severity during the 52-week maintenance phase as measured by

Visual Analog Scales (VAS) for pain and the Symptom

Questionnaire-Somatic Subscale (SQ-SS), compared with those taking

placebo (p> .05).



Adverse Events

The proportion of duloxetine-treated patients who discontinued the study due to adverse events during the acute, continuation and maintenance phases was 6.6 percent, 6.1 percent and 4.1 percent, respectively. The following were the most common treatment-emergent adverse events:

-- Acute phase: nausea, headache, dry mouth and excessive sweating

-- In addition, there was one person who did not complete the acute

phase due to a completed suicide, which was determined by study

investigators not to be attributed to treatment

-- Continuation phase: headache, common cold and excessive sweating

-- Maintenance phase: headache, back pain and common cold

Methods

The 52-week maintenance phase was preceded by up to 34-weeks of open-label treatment with duloxetine 60-120 mg once daily. Of the 514 patients initially entered into the study, 288 patients met response criteria at the end of up to 34 weeks treatment and entered the 52-week, double-blind, maintenance phase of the study. Patients were randomly assigned to receive either duloxetine at the dose to which they had previously responded or placebo during the maintenance phase.

The primary endpoint of the study was time to recurrence of a major depressive episode during 52 weeks of maintenance treatment, as assessed by any of the following recurrence criteria: a CGI-S score greater than or equal to 4 and meeting DSM-IV criteria for MDD; three consecutive visits meeting re-emergence criteria or 10 total re-emergence visits; or study discontinuation due to lack of efficacy. Secondary measures included the HAMD17 total score and subscales, CGI-S and PGI-I scales, SQ-SS and VAS for pain. Safety and tolerability were assessed via analysis of treatment-emergent adverse events, vital signs, weight, ASEX for sexual functioning, and laboratory measures. The primary study manuscript has already been submitted for review with a view to publication in a peer-reviewed medical journal.

About Major Depressive Disorder

Major Depressive Disorder (MDD) affects approximately 121 million people worldwide.(8) The World Health Organization estimates depression will be among the highest-ranking causes of disability in developed countries by 2020, second only to ischemic heart disease worldwide.(8) It can happen to anyone of any age, race or ethnicity; however, women are nearly twice as likely to experience depression as men.(9) Complete elimination of symptoms, or remission, is the primary goal of depression treatment. Treating the full spectrum of emotional and physical symptoms to remission decreases a patient's risk of relapse.(10)

About Duloxetine

While duloxetine's mechanism of action in humans is not fully known, it is believed to affect both serotonin and norepinephrine/noradrenaline-mediated nerve signaling in the brain and the spinal cord. Based on pre-clinical studies, duloxetine is a reuptake inhibitor of serotonin and norepinephrine/noradrenaline. Scientists believe its effect on mood and pain perception is due to increasing the activity of serotonin and norepinephrine in the central nervous system.

