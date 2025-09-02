Why ALPINRESORTS.com is now Alpy.com – Europe’s ski hire leader enters a new era

(Información remitida por la empresa firmante)

NEWS AKTUELL // Bratislava, 02 September 2025 – Since 2006, ALPINRESORTS.com has stood for hassle-free and affordable ski hire across Europe. From now on, the brand will operate under the new name Alpy.com. The rebrand reflects the company’s international ambitions and strengthens its position as the number one online platform for ski rental.

A new name – the same trusted benefits

Alpy.com combines a fresh design, intuitive booking experience and mobile-first optimisation with all the advantages skiers already know:

• Save up to 65% on ski hire compared to on-site rental

• Access to more than 1,150 partner shops in 11 countries

• Free cancellation until the day before pick-up

• Multilingual support with response times under 24 hours

“With Alpy.com we are taking the next step,” says Gunther Dillersberger, CEO of Alpy.com. “We make ski hire easier, more international and more emotional for the next generation of winter sports fans – without compromising on service.”

Customer focus and technology

For nearly two decades, the Alpy.com team has been working to make ski rental as easy as possible. Whether it’s a family holiday in the Alps, a last-minute ski weekend in the Pyrenees or a snowboard trip to Italy – with Alpy.com, ski hire is stress-free: book equipment online in just a few steps, pick it up in the local shop, and head straight to the slopes.

Brand ambassador Asterix

To accompany the rebrand, Asterix the Gaul continues his journey with Alpy.com. With his adventurous spirit, he symbolises the values of Alpy.com: reliable, bold and full of joy.

FAQ – Key questions about the rebrand

Why did ALPINRESORTS.com become Alpy.com?

To make the brand clearer, more memorable and mobile-friendly for international customers.

Since when has ALPINRESORTS.com existed?

The brand was founded in 2006 and has handled over 1.2 million bookings since 2009.

What are the advantages of booking ski hire with Alpy.com?

Save up to 65%, choose from more than 1,150 partner shops in 11 countries, book online in just a few steps and cancel for free until the day before.

How does booking with Alpy.com work?

Simply choose your ski resort and the equipment you need, complete the booking in a few steps online and collect your gear directly at the selected shop.

About Alpy.com

Alpy.com (formerly ALPINRESORTS.com) is Europe’s leading online marketplace for ski hire. Since 2006, the brand has stood for simple online booking, great prices and reliable access to high-quality winter sports equipment. With over 1.2 million bookings since 2009, Alpy.com is the go-to address for ski hire in Europe.

Press contact

Florian Schnabel

Brand Manager

info@alpy.com

