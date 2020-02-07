7 de febrero de 2020
 
digitized and networked – terrain handover for the reference construction site on C

RWTH Aachen Campus
- The Center Construction Robotics gives green light for joint research project under realistic conditions for academia and industry

   

News Aktuell / Aachen, February 6, 2020 – RWTH Aachen University officially handed over a 10,000 square meter site to the Center Construction Robotics (CCR) in the Construction Cluster for its envisaged reference construction site. An interdisciplinary team of RWTH Aachen academics will use digitalization as its research basis in the Center Construction Robotics in conjunction with a European industry consortium at this construction site of the future – research topics will include many issues from pre-production of construction elements to fully automated construction sites. The reference construction site, a pilot project starting up temporarily on Campus West, will serve as a reality laboratory. New construction processes and products, networked machines, the implementation of robots, software solutions, as well as teaching, working and communication concepts will be tested under real construction site conditions here. The Federal Ministry of Education and Research is currently funding an initial research project. Main industry sponsors for the project include PORR, Liebherr Tower Cranes division, EIFFAGE, LEONHARD WEISS GmbH & Co. KG, HILTI AG and Autodesk GmbH. They provide financial and infrastructural support for the reference construction site. “We find it very important to ensure that as many stakeholders as possible will be able to utilize the construction site as a ‘living lab’ for transformation”, explains Professor Sigrid Brell-Cokcan the philosophy behind the reality laboratory.

   

Further information: https://construction-robotics.de/en/news/the-construction-site-of-the-future

   

Press contact

   

RWTH Aachen Campus

Sonja Wiesner Head of Media & Public Relations Phone: +49 241 80-25794

E-mail: sonja.wiesner@rwth-aachen.de

         
