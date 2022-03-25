Abcam the most awarded company at 2022 industry awards

CAMBRIDGE, England, March 25, 2022/PRNewswire/ -- Abcam (AIM:ABC); (NASDAQ:ABCM), today announced that it has received six recognitions from CiteAb at their annual industry awards, the highest of any participant evaluated this year. This record number of acknowledgments follows a year of substantial investment for Abcam to enable life sciences researchers from academia and industry to advance discoveries and deliver faster breakthroughs.

First and foremost, Abcam was recognized for its initiatives to improve standards in the reagent industry. Its "Recombinant Multiclonal" range, which combines the benefits of recombinant monoclonal and polyclonal antibodies, was awarded "Innovation of the Year" by a panel of experts while Abcam was highly commended in the "Recombinant Antibody Supplier of the Year" category. The Company also won the "Supplier Succeeding in KO Validation" award for its antibody validation program. All three awards demonstrate Abcam's commitment to continually improving scientific reproducibility in life sciences, which benefits the research community and society globally.

Prof. Giovanna Roncador, Head of the Monoclonal Antibodies Unit/Biotechnology Program at the Spanish National Cancer Research Center (CNIO), Founder and Chair of EuroMabNet and recipient of the 2022 CiteAb award for "Significant Individual Impact" said: "As a cancer researcher and antibody engineer, I firmly believe that advancing science goes hand in hand with improving standards for reagent quality. I am delighted but not surprised to see Abcam's success in the CiteAb Awards, as, this year again, they have taken a number of strides forward to deliver the scientific community the tools they need for success."

Dr. Alejandra Solache, SVP Research and Development at Abcam and recipient of the 2021 CiteAb award for "Significant Individual Impact" commented: "We are excited to see our dedication to delivering higher standards being acknowledged as we continually look for new ways in which we can break barriers and set new industry standards for improving reproducibility in science. Thank you to CiteAb, the judging panels and the researchers with whom we share the same passion to drive life sciences forward."

Finally, this year's CiteAb awards also recognize Abcam's effort to address the growing demand of the sector for high-performance, reproducible, off-the-shelf assays with the acquisition of BioVision for $340M. Offering a platform for greater innovation and increasing access to biochemical assays and cellular assays, the deal is recognized for its potential to lay the foundations for future positive impact across the life sciences sector.

Abcam's 2022 full list of recognitions include:

Acquisition of the Year – Winner (BioVision) Innovation of the Year – Winner (Recombinant Multiclonal range) Supplier Succeeding in KO validation – Winner Recombinant Antibody Supplier of the Year - Highly Commended Supplier Succeeding in Cancer Research - Highly Commended Supplier Succeeding in Sars-Cov-2 research - Highly Commended

