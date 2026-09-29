Advanet Introduces Renesas RZ/G3L-Based Industrial Computing Product Family

(Información remitida por la empresa firmante)

A common platform comprising the Adsmc7101 SMARC module, AdiMB7103 industrial motherboard and AdiCS7102 industrial Box PC, designed to accelerate the development and deployment of long-lifecycle industrial systems

TOKYO, Sept. 29, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Advanet Inc., a member of the Eurotech Group, today announced three new products based on the Renesas RZ/G3L MPU: the Adsmc7101 SMARC module, the AdiMB7103 industrial motherboard, and the AdiCS7102 industrial Box PC. Designed, developed and manufactured in Japan, the three products share a common hardware and software platform combining Advanet's industrial embedded expertise with Renesas' RZ/G technology.

The new family provides a seamless path from System-on-Module to motherboard and fully integrated system, enabling customers to select the solution that best fits their development and application needs. Targeting HMI, industrial automation, edge computing, terminals and building automation, it helps OEMs accelerate development and industrialization while supporting long-term deployment.

Ludovico Ciferri, President and CEO of Advanet, commented:

"With the Adsmc7101, we bring the power of Renesas' RZ/G3L platform to our customers in a ready-to-use SMARC form factor that meaningfully shortens development time. Built around the same platform, the AdiMB7103 industrial motherboard and AdiCS7102 industrial Box PC extend this foundation into a complete and scalable portfolio, ranging from a flexible System-on-Module to fully integrated industrial computing systems.

"Together, these three products form an extensible platform that allows customers to choose the most appropriate solution for their requirements, from custom carrier-board development to complete production-ready systems. We are particularly focused on customers that require a high degree of customization and are looking for an experienced partner able to support them from system architecture through industrialization and product lifecycle management."

Mohammed Dogar, Vice President, Head of Strategy and Enablement, Embedded Processing, Renesas Electronics, commented:

"Advanet's deep expertise in industrial embedded computing has enabled the Renesas RZ/G3L MPU to power a scalable product family, from a ready-to-use SMARC module to industrial motherboards and fully integrated Box PC systems. This common platform gives OEMs the flexibility to select the solution best suited to their application while reducing development effort, time-to-market, and risk. We are pleased to work with Advanet to bring these innovative solutions to customers and look forward to expanding our collaboration in industrial automation, HMI, and edge computing applications worldwide."

High-Performance Quad-Core Processing for Industrial Applications

At the heart of the product family is the Renesas RZ/G3L MPU, featuring a quad-core Arm Cortex-A55 CPU running at 1.2 GHz. Its quad-core architecture delivers enhanced processing and multitasking capabilities, while the Cortex-A55 offers up to 18% higher performance and 15% better power efficiency than the Cortex-A53, according to Arm.

A Customizable Platform for Industrial Systems

The Adsmc7101 forms the foundation of the product family, extending into the AdiMB7103 industrial motherboard and the AdiCS7102 industrial Box PC. This modular approach allows customers to select the right form factor while retaining flexibility for application-specific customization. Advanet supports customers throughout the development process, including:

Flexible memory and storage options are planned, supporting configurations of up to 4 GB RAM and 64 GB eMMC to address a wide range of performance, functional, and cost requirements.

Industrial Reliability and Long-Term Support

Designed for industrial applications, the product family benefits from the Renesas ecosystem, including the Verified Linux Package and Product Longevity Program, supporting reliable software integration and long-term availability.

Advanet is also evaluating the platform for selected aerospace applications, where reliability, supply continuity and customization are key requirements.

Availability

The Adsmc7101, AdiMB7103 and AdiCS7102 are currently available. For information regarding samples, configurations, and technical documentation, contact Advanet.

About Advanet

Advanet is an industrial embedded computing company specializing in the design, development and lifecycle support of highly customized computing platforms and systems. Since its founding in 1981, the company has delivered embedded computers and board-level solutions for demanding applications in semiconductor manufacturing equipment, medical devices, transportation infrastructure and other industrial markets.

Combining advanced engineering capabilities, flexible customization and manufacturing expertise, Advanet supports customers throughout the entire product lifecycle, from system architecture and hardware and software development to industrialization, production and long-term supply. The company's portfolio includes also embedded computing boards, servers and Box PCs for industrial IoT, edge computing and edge AI applications.

Headquartered in Japan and operating as a member of the Eurotech Group, Advanet combines Japanese engineering expertise with an international perspective and global market reach. For further information or to discuss specific application requirements, please visit:

Contact:Kazuyoshi HibinoExecutive Advisor, SoM Business Developmenthibino@advanet.jp

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