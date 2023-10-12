Publicado 12/10/2023 14:48
- Comunicado -

Aker Carbon Capture: Presentation of Q3 2023 results

(Información remitida por la empresa firmante)

OSLO, Norway, Oct. 12, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Aker Carbon Capture ASA will present its third quarter 2023 results on 26 October 2023.

The presentation will be broadcast as a webcast on the following link: https://channel.royalcast.com/landingpag... Time and date: Thursday, 26 October 2023 at 15:00 CEST.

Questions can be submitted throughout the streaming event and the presentation material will be published at 07:00 CEST.

Media contact:Yannick Vanderveeren, mob: +47 458 36 358, email: yannick.vanderveeren@akercarboncapture.c...

Investor contacts:David Phillips, mob: +44 7710 568279, email: david.phillips@akercarboncapture.com

The following files are available for download:

View original content: https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/aker-carbon-capture-presentation-of-q3-2023-results-301954944.html

Contador

Comunicados

Si quieres mejorar el posicionamiento online de tu marca, ahora puedes publicar tus notas de prensa o comunicados de empresa en la sección de Comunicados de europa press

Si necesitas asesoramiento en comunicación, redacción de tus notas de prensa o ampliar la difusión de tu comunicado más allá de la página web de europa press, ponte en contacto con nosotros en comunicacion@europapress.es o en el teléfono 913592600




La actualidad más visitada en EuropaPress logo: La actualidad más vista
GenteKiko Jiménez desvela el nuevo y sorprendente futuro profesional de él y de su suegra, Maite Galdeano

Kiko Jiménez desvela el nuevo y sorprendente futuro profesional de él y de su suegra, Maite Galdeano
Economía Finanzas¿Qué supermercados abren el festivo del 12 de octubre? Horario del Mercadona, Carrefour, AhorraMas y otros comercios

¿Qué supermercados abren el festivo del 12 de octubre? Horario del Mercadona, Carrefour, AhorraMas y otros comercios
C. ValencianaAgricultura inicia el pago del anticipo de la solicitud única de la PAC 2023 a más de 20.000 agricultores y ganaderos

Agricultura inicia el pago del anticipo de la solicitud única de la PAC 2023 a más de 20.000 agricultores y ganaderos