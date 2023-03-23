Publicado 23/03/2023 09:50
Aker Horizons ASA: Annual and Sustainability Report 2022

(Información remitida por la empresa firmante)

FORNEBU, Norway, March 23, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Aker Horizons hereby publishes its Annual and Sustainability Report 2022, which includes the consolidated accounts for the group, the corporate governance report and the auditor's report.

The reports are attached and are also available on https://akerhorizons.com/investors/reports-and-presentations/

Aker Horizons has also published its annual financial statements in European Single Electronic Format (ESEF), available as an attachment to this release.

For further information, please contact:

Marianne Stigset, Communications, Tel: +47 41 18 84 82, marianne.stigset@akerhorizons.com

Christian Yggeseth, Investor Relations, Tel: +47 91 51 00 00, christian.yggeseth@akerhorizons.com

About Aker HorizonsAker Horizons develops green energy and green industry to accelerate the transition to Net Zero. The company is active in renewable energy, carbon capture and hydrogen and develops industrial-scale decarbonization projects. As part of the Aker group, Aker Horizons applies industrial, technological and capital markets expertise with a planet-positive purpose to drive decarbonization globally. Aker Horizons is listed on the Oslo Stock Exchange and headquartered in Fornebu, Norway. Across its portfolio, the company employs approximately 1,200 people in 18 countries on five continents. www.akerhorizons.com

This information is subject to the disclosure requirements pursuant to section 5-12 of the Norwegian Securities Trading Act.

The following files are available for download:

View original content: https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/aker-horizons-asa-annual-and-sustainability-report-2022-301779637.html

