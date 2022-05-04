Publicado 04/05/2022 15:42
Aker Offshore Wind AS: Annual General Meeting Approves Merger Plan

OSLO, Norway, May 4, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The 2022 annual general meeting of Aker Offshore Wind AS was held today as a digital meeting with online participation. All resolutions were made in accordance with the proposals set out in the meeting notice, including approval of the merger plan dated 30 March 2022 regarding the contemplated merger with a subsidiary of Aker Horizons ASA.

For more information regarding the merger, please see previous stock exchange releases published by Aker Offshore Wind AS.

The general meeting appointed PriceWaterhouseCoopers AS as the new auditor of the company.

Minutes of the meeting are attached and available on https://akeroffshorewind.com/investors/annual-general-meeting/

Maria Lanza Knudsen, media contact, +47 48 44 24 26, maria.knudsen@akeroffshorewind.com

Tom Selwood, investor contact, 4 May. (0) - 7743 502455, tom.selwood@akeroffshorewind.com

