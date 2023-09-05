All-season tire with the best winter properties - Nokian Tyres Hakkapeliitta TRI is made available in two more popular s

(Información remitida por la empresa firmante)

NOKIA, Finland, Sept. 5, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- On the narrow city streets, crammed yards and residential areas, the small but powerful compact machines are the ideal choice for snow removal and other property maintenance work. The block-patterned Nokian Tyres Hakkapeliitta TRI M+S tire is now available in two more compact machine sizes,400/70R18 for compact loaders and 250/80R16 for compact tractor front axles.

Confident working in a built environment calls for agility and precise handling. Also, the transitions between worksites must be swift and comfortable. And when the winter strikes, the streets, yards and parking lots must be cleared from snow as efficiently as possible. The Nokian Tyres Hakkapeliitta TRI is a special block-patterned M+S tire made for confident year-round handling and exceptionally comfortable road transits.

"The winter performance is where Nokian Tyres Hakkapeliitta TRI really, really stands out!", says Tero Saari, Product Manager at Nokian Tyres. "With its excellent grip, the tire has no problems even in the most demanding snow removal - but it does not compromise the all-season durability, either."

Outstanding feedback from the end users

At Nokian Tyres, the product development is focused on one thing - the real-world users doing their daily work with tractors or other machines. Judging by the feedback by them, the world's first all-season contracting tire has many advantages.

"The users have reported that the noise level and vibrations have reduced significantly compared to typical lug-patterned tires", says Tero Saari. "This means they can drive faster and more comfortably, which is good for job ergonomics."

The siping of the M+S block pattern enables excellent winter grip and shorter braking distances. This has a positive effect on working safety.

"The predictable handling in all conditions translates to better productivity", Tero Saari says. "When the handling is snappy even on slippery surfaces, you get more done in less time."

Another remarkable advantage is the improved fuel economy. Hakkapeliitta TRI has a very low rolling resistance, which translates to smaller fuel consumption as well as reduced noise level.

"Smooth rolling saves energy", Tero Saari smiles. "And nobody likes loud tires - neither the driver nor the people sleeping in their homes."

Available for many machines

The range of available Nokian Tyres Hakkapeliitta TRI sizes has been growing steadily to cover machines from biggest to smallest with some 30 sizes to choose from. The two latest additions are 400/70R18, which is common in compact loaders, and 250/80R16, which is typical compact tractor front tire size.

"We did some pioneering work with Hakkapeliitta TRI, creating a new kind of all-season tire," Tero Saari concludes. "Its popularity has proven that we stroke a perfect balance between ultimate winter properties, excellent all-season durability and unique driving comfort!"

