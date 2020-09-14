Allegro.eu: Announcement of Intention to Float on the Warsaw Stock Exchange (5)

David Barker led Cinven's investment in Allegro and has been a member of the boards of the Allegro and Ceneo operating companies since 2017. He was appointed a member of the Issuer's Board on September 1, 2020. Mr. Barker joined Cinven in 1996 and is a partner and a member of the Investment Committee at Cinven. He has been involved in many of Cinven's technology, media and telecom investments. Mr. Barker holds a BA degree from Cambridge University.

Richard Sanders

Richard Sanders led Permira's investment in Allegro and has been a member of the boards of the Allegro and Ceneo operating companies since 2017. He was appointed a member of the Issuer's Board on September 1, 2020. Mr. Sanders joined Permira in 1999 and is a partner and a member of the Investment Committee. At Permira, Mr. Sanders is the Co-Head of Technology and has extensive experience in the sector. Mr. Sanders holds an MA degree from Oxford University and an MBA degree from Stanford University.

Pawel Padusinski

Pawel Padusinski led Mid Europa Partners' investment in Allegro and has been a member of the boards of the Allegro and Ceneo operating companies since 2017. He was appointed a member of the Issuer's Board on September 1, 2020. Mr. Padusinski is a partner and the head of the Warsaw office at Mid Europa Partners where he has worked since 2005. Prior to joining Mid Europa Partners, Mr. Padusinski worked in the corporate finance department at PricewaterhouseCoopers LLP in Warsaw. Mr. Padusinski holds an M.Sc. in Finance & Banking and Strategic Management from the Warsaw School of Economics.

Nancy Cruickshank

Nancy Cruickshank was appointed a member of the Issuer's Board on September 1, 2020. Ms. Cruickshank is currently SVP Chief Digital Officer at Carlsberg, having held a NED position with the company for 18 months prior to joining the executive team. Ms. Cruickshank is also on the board of Bango Plc, OnMobile Global Ltd. and Flutter Entertainment Plc. After a six-year term, Ms. Cruickshank will step down from the OnMobile board by the end of 2020 by mutual agreement with that board's chairman. Previously, she was CEO & Founder of MyShowcase, a fresh and contemporary beauty retailer enabled by smart technology. Ms. Cruickshank has worked in the digital industry for almost 20 years, including launching Conde Nast online in 1996, overseeing Telegraph Media Group's digital business and developing the fashion and beauty market leader, Handbag.com between 2001-2006, leading to a successful sale to Hearst Corporation in 2006. Ms. Cruickshank holds a Bachelor of History from the University of Leeds.

Carla Smits-Nusteling

Carla Smits-Nusteling was appointed a member of the Issuer's Board on September 1, 2020. Ms. Smits-Nusteling is currently Chairwoman of the Board of Tele2 AB, Non-Executive Director and Audit Chair of Nokia Corporation, Non-Executive Director and Audit Chair of ASML and lay judge of the Enterprise Court of the Amsterdam Court of Appeal. Ms. Smits-Nusteling will step down from the ASML board on April 29, 2021 when her second term expires and on November 20, 2020, she will join the Board of Stichting Continuiteit Ahold Delhaize, a foundation organized under the laws of the Netherlands to safeguard the interests of Koninklijke Ahold Delhaize N.V. Previously, Ms. Smits-Nusteling was CFO and member of the Board of Management of Royal KPN N.V. and she held several finance and business related positions at Royal KPN N.V. and PostNL. Ms. Smits-Nusteling holds a Master's degree in Business Economics from the Erasmus University of Rotterdam and an Executive Master of Finance and Control degree from the VU University of Amsterdam.

