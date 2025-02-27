Analytic Partners Announces Strategic Partnership with Association of National Advertisers

(Información remitida por la empresa firmante)

MIAMI, Feb. 27, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Analytic Partners, a global leader in Commercial Analytics, proudly announces an exclusive strategic partnership with the Association of National Advertisers (ANA). This partnership is a testament to Analytic Partners' industry leading Commercial Intelligence solution, providing some of the world's most recognized brands with a blueprint for sustainable growth.

The partnership will provide ANA members with unparalleled insights and tailored recommendations for CMOs and Analytics leaders through events, training and publications. Members will gain exclusive access to Analytic Partners' powerful proprietary ROI Genome data and tailored thought leadership at key industry events, including the ANA Measurement and Analytics Conference and the ANA Masters of Marketing. Additionally, they will participate in key events to identify actionable growth strategies, empowering marketing leaders to drive enterprise success.

"The ANA is pivotal in equipping marketing leaders with innovative insights on marketing measurement", said Jonathan Sanchez, Vice President of Marketing of Analytic Partners. "Analytics Partners, with 25 years of unparalleled excellence, consistently leads independent research, topping both the Gartner Magic Quadrant™ and The Forrester Wave™. This exclusive partnership allows us to deliver our profound expertise, insights, and unique ROI Genome data to marketing leaders, aiming to educate, energize, and inspire their enterprise strategies."

"Marketing measurement has never been more important", according to Bill Duggan, Group EVP of the ANA. "In today's super-fragmented communications environment, brands compete ferociously for consumer attention and data-driven decisioning is a valuable growth driver. ANA is delighted to have Analytic Partners as a Strategic Partner as our members could benefit substantially from their insights."

"We are thrilled to announce our exclusive partnership with the Association for National Advertisers", said Omar Dennis, Chief Strategy Officer of Analytic Partners. "This collaboration underscores our commitment to providing innovative Commercial Analytics to leading brands. Data and analytics driven decisions are the future. We are committed to providing ANA members unique insights and actionable strategies to achieve their enterprise goals."

Analytic Partners continues to solidify its position as a leader in Commercial Analytics, addressing critical industry needs to drive measurable outcomes amid the complexities of an evolving media landscape. By moving beyond traditional marketing measurement, Analytic Partners empowers enterprises with a transformative approach to data-informed decisioning across functions, ensuring they can adapt and thrive.

About Analytic Partners

Recognized as a leader in both the 2024 Gartner Magic Quadrant for Marketing Mix Modeling Solutions and The Forrester Wave™: Marketing Measurement and Optimization, Q3 2023 report, Analytic Partners provides marketing measurement and Commercial Analytics to Fortune 500 brands around the globe. We provide adaptive solutions for deeper business understanding and right-time planning and optimization – for marketing and beyond. We turn data into expertise so our customers can create powerful connections with their customers and achieve commercial success. For more information, visit analyticpartners.com.

About ANA

The ANA (Association of National Advertisers) accelerates growth for marketing professionals, brands, and the entire industry. With a mission to shape the future of marketing, the ANA sets the agenda for the industry, connecting its members to unparalleled expertise, industry-leading resources, and an influential global network. Representing over 1,600 companies — including 1,000+ client-side marketers, 600 marketing solutions providers, and 20,000 brands — ANA members collectively influence $400 billion in annual marketing spending. By championing the 12-point ANA Growth Agenda and the CMO Growth Council, the ANA drives actionable change, empowers marketers, shapes the marketing ecosystem, and delivers exceptional experiences at every touchpoint. Since 1910, the ANA has been setting the agenda for industry transformation. It enables marketers to advance their ambitions, make better decisions, and create lasting impact for their organizations and the industry.

