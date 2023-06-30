Publicado 30/06/2023 12:08
Autoliv Retires Repurchased Shares, Decreases Number of Issued Shares

(Información remitida por la empresa firmante)

STOCKHOLM, June 30, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Autoliv, Inc. (NYSE: ALV and SSE: ALIVsdb), the worldwide leader in automotive safety systems, today announced that as of June 30, 2023, the total number of issued shares of common stock is 90,242,332 of which 85,374,054 shares are outstanding.

Autoliv retired 475,292 shares of common stock that had been repurchased during the quarter which resulted in a decrease in the issued shares.

The Company now has a total of 90,242,332 issued shares of common stock of which 85,374,054 shares are outstanding. Each share of outstanding common stock is entitled to one vote. After the retirement of the repurchased shares, Autoliv holds 4,868,278 shares of common stock in treasury which have no voting rights or rights to participate in distributions under Delaware law.

This information is of such character that Autoliv, Inc. is obliged to disclose in accordance with the Swedish Financial Instruments Trading Act (Sw. lagen (1991:980) om handel med finansiella instrument). The information was distributed for disclosure, through the agency of the contact persons set out below, on June 30, 2023, 11:45 CET.

Inquiries:

Media: Gabriella Ekelund, Tel +46 (70) 612 64 24Investors & Analysts: Anders Trapp, Tel +46 (0)8 587 206 71Investors & Analysts: Henrik Kaar, Tel +46 (0)8 587 206 14

The following files are available for download:

View original content: https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/autoliv-retires-repurchased-shares-decreases-number-of-issued-shares-301867910.html

