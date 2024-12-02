AV-Comparatives Reveals How to Outsmart Digital Fraudsters this Holiday Season - Cybersecurity Shopping Protection, a Fa

(Información remitida por la empresa firmante)

AV-Comparatives, has released a report and tips on fraudulent online shop / fakeshop detection, revealing cybersecurity products' ability to protect consumers.

INNSBRUCK, Austria, Dec. 2, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- With online shopping at an all-time high, consumers face increasing threats from sophisticated fake websites designed to scam users. Besides the critical threat of data theft, an equally concerning risk is the potential to make purchases under the pretence of genuine transactions, only to find that ordered goods are never delivered. The study tested 38 cybersecurity solutions against over 500 fake shop URLs.

"Scammers are becoming increasingly sophisticated, often using stolen logos, manipulated reviews, and expired domains with good Google reputations to create seemingly legitimate online shops," said Stefan Haselwanter, Security Analyst, AV-Comparatives.

Key FindingsOnly a small number of tested cybersecurity products offer robust protection against fake online shopsTop-performing products include Avast, AVG, Fake-Shop Detector, McAfee, NordVPN, Norton, and WebrootFake shops often have an online lifespan of only a few weeks or months

Staying Safe on the Internet: Your Ultimate Online Shopping Protection StrategyProtecting yourself online requires a multi-layered approach that combines technological tools with personal vigilance. When browsing online stores, always verify the website's authenticity by carefully examining the reputation and correctness of the web address. Legitimate websites typically have consistent branding, clear contact information and policies, and professional design. Be extremely cautious of websites with numerous spelling errors, low-quality images, or URLs that slightly misspell well-known brand names.

When a deal seems too good to be true, it's a glaring red flag that you might be dealing with a fraudulent website designed to steal your money or personal information, e.g., if an online store offers luxury goods like designer handbags, high-end electronics, or premium brand clothing at 70-90% off their typical market price.

Check your financial statements regularly and set up transaction alerts with your bank. Many financial institutions offer real-time notifications for online purchases, allowing you to quickly identify and report any suspicious activity. The faster you detect potential fraud, the easier it becomes to protect yourself and minimize potential financial damage.

Products included in the test:

Dedicated Solutions:

Fake-Shop DetectorNetcraft ExtensionScamAdviser

Trusted Shops Extension

WOT: Website Security & Safety Checker

Non-dedicated Solutions:

Adaware Privacy StandardAvast Premium SecurityAVG Internet SecurityAvira Internet SecurityBitdefender Total SecurityComodo Internet Security ProDr.Web Security SpaceEmsisoft Anti-Malware HomeeScan Total Security SuiteESET Home Security EssentialF-Secure TotalG Data Total SecurityGoogle ChromeK7 Total SecurityKaspersky StandardMalwarebytes PremiumMcAfee Total ProtectionMetaCert Internet SecurityMicrosoft Defender Browser ProtectionNordVPN Threat Protection ProNorton 360 DeluxeNorton Ultra VPNPanda Dome EssentialQuick Heal Internet SecuritySafeDNS HomeSophos Home PremiumTotal Defense Premium Internet SecurityTotalAV Antivirus ProTrend Micro Internet SecurityVIPRE Advanced SecurityWebroot Internet Security PlusZoneAlarm Extreme Security NextGen

Vendors seeking for a Fake-Shop Detection Certification Seal are encouraged to reach out to us at contact@av-comparatives.org for more details.

The full detailed report is available on the AV-Comparatives website.https://www.av-comparatives.org/tests/fake-shops-detection-test-november-2024/

Contact:

Peter Stelzhammere-mail: media@av-comparatives.orgphone: +43512287788

