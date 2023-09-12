Publicado 12/09/2023 09:01
AV-Comparatives: The Premier Resource for Comprehensive Cybersecurity Information for Journalists and Analysts

AV-Comparatives is ISO9001:2015 certified for the scope of "Independent Test of Anti-Virus Software".
Ask AV-Comparatives for expert insights and authoritative information on cybersecurity stories and developments to gather information for your stories at media@av-comparatives.org. and https://www.av-comparatives.org/press-contact/

INNSBRUCK, Austria, Sept. 12, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- In today's rapidly evolving digital landscape, accurate and timely cybersecurity data is no longer optional -- it is mandatory. AV-Comparatives, a leading authority in cybersecurity analysis, is reaffirming its commitment to providing the most authoritative and trustworthy information available in the domain of endpoint security solutions.

With our in-depth analysis and insights prowess, AV-Comparatives is the number one resource for indispensable cybersecurity data. Our mission has always been centred around helping IT managers, CISOs, and other technology professionals make decisive, well-informed decisions by offering them precise and reliable knowledge -- free of superfluous technical jargon.

Our methodology sets us apart as we meticulously examine every facet of cybersecurity in all its complexity. The data we provide results from comprehensive testing, detailed scrutiny, and a perceptive understanding of emerging cybersecurity trends and threats.

What's more, AV-Comparatives is always accessible. We are responsive to your inquiries, open to discussions, and ready to serve you with the expert guidance that has become synonymous with our brand. In the interest of transparency and cooperation, we would like to note that Andreas Clementi, CEO and Founder and Peter Stelzhammer, Co-Founder, are available for personal discussions and calls to journalists and analysts.

As an independent and self-governed cybersecurity authority, we remain dedicated to our role in delivering clear, concise, and actionable information. At AV-Comparatives, we continually cultivate our knowledge and independence, enabling us to provide vital insights for a safer, more secure digital world.

About AV-Comparatives

AV-Comparatives is an internationally recognized, independent authority for cybersecurity analysis. By profoundly examining and testing endpoint security solutions, the organization provides IT managers, CISOs, and technical professionals with the most accurate and reliable cybersecurity information available. AV-Comparatives is your trusted source for making informed decisions in the world of cybersecurity. AV-Comparatives is ISO9001:2015 certified for the scope of "Independent Test of Anti-Virus Software".

Contact: Peter Stelzhammere-mail: media@av-comparatives.org phone: +43 720115542

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2205368...Logo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1093032...

View original content: https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/av-comparatives-the-premier-resource-for-comprehensive-cybersecurity-information-for-journalists-and-analysts-301921788.html

