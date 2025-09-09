AVATR VISION XPECTRA Made Its Global Debut, and Several Star Models Unveil at the Munich Auto Show (IAA)

(Información remitida por la empresa firmante)

- On September 9, AVATR hosted its "Brilliant New Horizon Brand Day" in Munich, where the world's first emotionally intelligent concept car, AVATR VISION XPECTRA, made its debut.

- AVATR will redefine future mobility aesthetics and interpret the concept of "Emotive Luxury" by centering on original design and emotive intelligent technology.

- AVATR has already had about 190,000 car owners globally and plans to enter over 50 countries this year, establishing over 160 channel networks to continuously accelerate its globalization process.

- From 9 to 14 September, AVATR will present its core models at the 2025 Munich Motor Show (IAA). At the Königsplatz exhibition area, the brand will adopt an immersive dual-scenario approach, combining indoor and outdoor displays to showcase its holistic achievements in original design and intelligent technology.

Munich, Germany, On September 7, 9 Sep. (News Aktuell) - .- AVATR Technology held its "Brilliant New Horizon AVATR Brand Day" at UTOPIA München in Munich, Germany. The world's first Emotive Intelligent (EI) concept car made its debut, alongside the limited-edition AVATR 012 co-created with Kim Jones, the exclusive custom AVATR 11 Royal Edition, the Urban Luxury SUV AVATR 07, and the Luxury Sports Sedan AVATR 06. These star models formed a new luxury matrix and will also be showcased from September 9 to 14 at the 2025 Munich Auto Show, fully showcasing the brand's systematic achievements in original design and intelligent technology.

At the Brand Day event, Chen Zhuo, President of AVATR Technology, remarked: "AVATR is not merely an electric vehicle company. We embody high-end sophistication; we are characterized by intelligence and driven by design and technology. However, what truly distinguishes us is our emotional connection." In the future, AVATR will redefine the aesthetics of future mobility and vividly articulate the concept of "Emotive Luxury" through a focus on original design and emotionally intelligent technology.

AVATR VISION XPECTRA makes its global debut, with original design aesthetics shining in Munich.

As a tangible manifestation of the "Emotive Luxury" concept, AVATR VISION XPECTRA was born at AVATR's Global Design Center in Munich, Germany, led by Chief Design Officer Nader Faghihzadeh. The center brings together nearly 200 creative talents from 25 countries. They integrate Europe's design heritage and forward-looking aesthetic concepts with AVATR's understanding of future intelligent vehicles, shaping AVATR's unique design philosophy.

As Chief Design Officer Nader explains, "AVATR VISION XPECTRA is not just designed. It is essence given form. Awakened by emotional intelligence. It combines the sense of the future with timeless elegance. Through design, we unite technology, people, and emotion into one continuous experience. The multidimensional embodiment of you. Your emotional intelligent companion. The mirror of your aspirations.”

Named XPECTRA, AVATR's all-new concept car aims to convey a sense of new luxury defined by seamless connection and multi-dimensional integration. Its design inspiration comes from "the power of natural energy". The exterior, sculpted with clear and precise strokes, presents a bold and composed style, reflecting the contours of power. The interior deeply integrates selected materials with cutting-edge technology, creating an intelligent, personalized immersive space, ensuring that every driving and mobility experience of the user resonates with energy.

More than just a mobility vehicle, XPECTRA is also a reflection of one's inner self. Centered on an emotional vortex, it deeply understands user needs and establishes a real and profound emotional connection with users through resonant interaction of light and shadow, motion, and intuition. Furthermore, the Cortex innovative technology of XPECTRA, which combines touch and gesture control to adapt the level of emotional intelligence, allowing users to seamlessly switch between advanced driver-assistance and fully autonomous modes. This delivers a future mobility experience that defies imagination and far exceeds expectations.

Emotive Luxury, Born Global: New Luxury AVATR Goes Global

With Munich as its fulcrum, AVATR is accelerating its global expansion. In this process, AVATR will not only redefine the value perception of new luxury with "Emotive Luxury", but also fully inject its systematic R&D, manufacturing, and global synergy advantages into the brand's core. Based on quality assurance from Changan's forty years of engineering and manufacturing experience, CATL's globally leading technology in battery safety and energy efficiency, and continuous innovation from ICT partners in smart mobility, AVATR has established full-link advantages across R&D, production, supply chain, and channels. Building on this foundation, through the collaborative layout of Chongqing, Shanghai, and Munich, AVATR is accelerating the creation of globally competitive intelligent luxury products.

Currently, AVATR has won the favor of approximately 190,000 car owners with its four models, 11, 12, 07, and 06, as well as two limited-edition flagship co-branded models, 011 and 012. It has long been ranked first in the luxury electric vehicle market in Thailand, established a prominent luxury brand image in the UAE, and won positive feedback in Singapore within a few weeks of its launch. This year, AVATR plans to enter over 50 countries and regions worldwide, establish a network of over 160 channels, and continuously accelerate its globalization process.

As a representative of original, intelligent, new luxury electric vehicles, AVATR is embracing a "Born Global" mindset and is committed to advancing original design and intelligent technology. The brand aims to shine on the global stage while accelerating its journey towards becoming a leading international name in the realm of new luxury intelligent electric vehicles. This achievement not only marks a significant global breakthrough for AVATR, but also serves as a testament to the rising influence of Chinese automotive brands. It vividly illustrates the robust evolution of China's intelligent manufacturing, transitioning from "large-scale" production to becoming "powerful", and highlights its progression towards high-end markets.

Contact Information

Mr. Fu Meng, AVATR Public Relations Department

10th Floor, Tower A, Phase 1, Financial Street, No. 1539 Zhongxing Road, Jing'an District, Shanghai

meng.fu@avatr.com