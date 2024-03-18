AvS Advisors: B Corp Certification Reinforces Commitment to Sustainability

(Información remitida por la empresa firmante)

AvS Advisors, a global boutique firm advising family businesses and privately held organizations on governance and leadership challenges, is proud to announce that it now is a Certified B Corporation. Being part of a global movement for an inclusive, equitable and regenerative economy testifies to the company's unwavering commitment to sustainability, integrity, and responsible ownership and leadership practices. AvS Advisors looks forward to collaborating with the 130+ Swiss B Corps and 8,300+ B Corps globally to bring about systems change and stronger sustainability performance in the private sector.

Since its founding in 2011 the consultancy built a solid track record of high-quality practices, serving clients with an international team of seasoned advisors representing a wide variety of nationalities and languages. Operating as a global “One Firm”, AvS Advisors draws on the vast experience of its consultants in guiding and supporting family businesses, family offices, and privately held organizations. As drivers of excellence, the firm is proud of its near 100% success rate in – often complex and challenging – governance and leadership matters.

“For AvS Advisors, being part of the global B Corp community confirms our dedication to promoting responsible ownership and leadership, including equal opportunity as well as diversity. We strive to push boundaries in governance and leadership practices to enhance responsible decision-making, inclusivity, and respect for the planet,” says Andreas von Specht, Managing Partner of AvS Advisors.

AvS Advisors is a leading player in the identification and evaluation of leaders capable of driving the transition towards sustainability, purpose, and true value creation. For privately held businesses and their owners, winning – and retaining – top leadership talent is critical to securing their long-term future and contributing to the wellbeing of the planet.

“We are pleased to welcome AvS Advisors in the fast-growing Swiss B Corps Community. The DNA of the company is closely matching that of our movement, and we share common values of long-term prosperity, using business as a force for good, and sustainable governance practices,” says Sébastien Chahidi, Director B Corp Certification SME & Community at B Lab Switzerland.

Philipp Fleischmann, Partner of AvS Advisors, emphasizes the need to continue pushing boundaries: “We strive to inspire and to guide our clients on their sustainable leadership and ownership journey. In doing so, we ensure that entrepreneurial families and owners remain resilient and future-proof in an ever-changing world.”

AvS Advisors is a global boutique firm advising privately held businesses and their owners on making the right strategy and leadership decisions to ensure the viability of their organizations. Guided by integrity and our ethos of excellence, our diverse team of forward-thinking seasoned advisors offer tailored, actionable counsel in key matters of governance and leadership, e.g., strategic ownership advisory, succession management, executive and board search, management potential analysis, and board performance advisory. Complemented by our high-performing research center, we achieve unparalleled, exceptional results, contributing to the long-term and sustainable success of our clients. With offices in Europe, Asia, and the Americas, we are future-proofing ownership through excellence in leadership across the world.

About B Lab™

B Lab is the nonprofit network transforming the global economy to benefit all people, communities, and the planet. B Lab creates standards, policies, tools, and programs that shift the behavior, culture, and structure of capitalism. We mobilize the global B Corp community towards collective action to address society’s most critical challenges, and we collaborate with governments, academia, coalitions, and other institutions to drive economic systems change. Our international network of organizations leads economic systems change to support our collective vision of an inclusive, equitable, and regenerative economy.

About Certified B Corporation™

Certified B Corporations, or B Corps, are companies verified by B Lab to meet high standards of social and environmental performance, transparency, and accountability. Find out more about B Lab in Switzerland on the B Lab Switzerland Foundation website.

