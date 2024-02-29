BALMAIN AND OLIVIER ROUSTEING TOAST TO PARIS WOMEN'S FASHION WEEK WITH A JOHNNIE WALKER BLUE LABEL CUSTOM COCKTAIL AT TH

(Información remitida por la empresa firmante)

PARIS, Feb. 29, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Olivier Rousteing and Balmain celebrated their Paris Women's Fashion Week Fall-Winter 2024 show with an intimate after party hosted at Le Bristol, toasting with a JOHNNIE WALKER BLUE LABEL custom cocktail.

Olivier Rousteing's closest friends – including global fashion, music, film and entertainment notables - danced the night away, celebrating the designer's latest collection with a curated selection of JOHNNIE WALKER BLUE LABEL cocktails.

WHO: Olivier Rousteing, Alessandra Ambrosio, Taylor Hill, Tina Leung, Ashley Park, Jordan Hames, Hande Ercel, Paul Forman, and other special guests.

WHERE: Le Bristol, Paris

WHEN: Wednesday, 28thFebruary 2024

About Johnnie Walker:

Johnnie Walker is the world's number one Scotch Whisky brand (IWSR 2022), enjoyed by people in over 180 countries around the world. Since the time of its founder, John Walker, those who blend its whiskies have pursued flavour and quality above all else. Today's range of award-winning whiskies includes Johnnie Walker Red Label, Black Label, Double Black, Green Label, Gold Label Reserve, Aged 18 Years and Blue Label. Together they account for over 21 million cases sold annually (IWSR, 2022), making Johnnie Walker the most popular Scotch Whisky brand in the world.

About Diageo:

Diageo is a global leader in beverage alcohol with an outstanding collection of brands across spirits and beer categories. These brands include Johnnie Walker, Crown Royal, JεB and Buchanan's whiskies, Smirnoff, Cîroc and Ketel One vodkas, Captain Morgan, Baileys, Don Julio, Tanqueray and Guinness.

Diageo is a global company, and our products are sold in more than 180 countries around the world. The company is listed on both the London Stock Exchange (DGE) and the New York Stock Exchange (DEO). For more information about Diageo, our people, our brands and performance, visit us at www.diageo.com. Visit Diageo's global responsible drinking resource, www.DRINKiQ.com, for information, initiatives and ways to share best practice.

Celebrating life, every day, everywhere.

