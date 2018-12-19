Bentall Kennedy and GreenOak Real Estate Announce Merger to Form Bentall GreenOak, Global Real Estate Investment Platfor

Publicado 19/12/2018 8:38:40 CET

Tetragon is a closed-ended investment company that invests in a broad range of assets, including bank loans, real estate, equities, credit, convertible bonds, private equity, infrastructure and TFG Asset Management, a diversified asset management business. Tetragon is traded on Euronext in Amsterdam N.V. and on the Specialist Fund Segment of the main market of the London Stock Exchange. Tetragon partnered with the GreenOak Co-Founders on the launch of GreenOak, providing working capital, co-investment capital and operating infrastructure to the joint venture. TFG Asset Management will continue to hold its key investment in Bentall GreenOak, will serve on its Board of Directors, will participate in investment committees for funds in which TFG Asset Management will hold carried interest and expects to invest in new Bentall GreenOak funds.

For more information please visit the company's website at http://www.tetragoninv.com

Forward Looking Statements

Certain statements in this news release are forward-looking statements within the meaning of certain securities laws, including the "safe harbour" provisions of the United States Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995 and applicable Canadian securities legislation. Information about risk factors relating to Sun Life (and Sun Life Investment Management) can be found in the annual information form of Sun Life Financial Inc. for the year ended December 31, 2017 under the heading "Risk Factors" and other regulatory filings filed with or furnished to Canadian and U.S. securities regulators available at http://www.sedar.com and http://www.sec.gov.

Media Contacts Rahim Ladha Vice President, Corporate Communications Bentall Kennedy Group E: media@bentallkennedy.com Julie Wong Partner, Investor Relations GreenOak Real Estate T: 212-359-7828 E: wong@greenoakrealestate.com Connie Soave Director, Corporate Communications Sun Life Investment Management T: 416-407-5721 E: connie.soave@sunlife.com