R-Biopharm announces test to detect monkeypox virus

Darmstadt, Germany, June 1, 2022 / News Aktuell – R-Biopharm AG, a leading and globally operating biotechnology company based in Germany, will soon launch a test for the detection of monkeypox virus. The real-time PCR test, developed for research purposes (RUO), shall contribute to track and control the epidemiological spread of the virus.

The product is expected to be available in approximately two to three weeks under the name RIDA®GENE Monkeypox Virus RUO (part number PG4915RUO). Like the test for the detection of the SARS-CoV-2 virus, which was the first to be launched by a German company for research purposes in February 2020 and was officially approved for the diagnosis of SARS-CoV-2 in the fall of 2020 with the CE mark, the real-time PCR test for the detection of monkeypox virus will also be usable on all common real-time PCR instruments. The uniform RIDA®GENE design also allows users to run this test together with other RIDA®GENE products.

"R-Biopharm cares about the common good," says Dr. Andreas Simons, Head of Product Management Clinical Diagnostics at R-Biopharm. "That's why we went right to work on designing the primers and probes needed for reliable detection when the first report came from the Robert Koch Institute of a case of monkeypox that was not related to a visit to Africa."

About R-Biopharm

R-Biopharm AG, located in Darmstadt, is one of Germany’s leading biotechnology companies. It considers itself as a pioneer for health and quality of life. The compa­ny´s aspiration is to provide the highest possible precision, safety, clarity and certainty with excellent products and solutions – in prevention, therapy and healing. Research and development at R-Biopharm has developed agile processes in order to take on new challenges to accompany a steadily growing world population into a new health era with sustainable solutions.

As an internationally recognized leader, R-Biopharm stands for the development of excellent technologies, products and solutions in the fields of Clinical Diagnostics, Nutrition Care and Food and Feed Analytics. R-Biopharm is the global market leader for test systems in the field of allergen analysis. The biotechnology company is known for its products that are of high importance for human health. To this end, it unites development, production and sales under one roof and is successfully represented in more than 120 countries worldwide – through 28 subsidiaries and 120 distributors. Founded in 1988, the family-run company employs a total of around 1,300 people worldwide (690 at its headquarters in Darmstadt) and was repeatedly recognized with the “Sustainability Award” for sustainable and profitable growth. R-Biopharm is cultivating a value-oriented corporate culture and management and is family-run in the second generation. The Chairman of the board of directors is Christian Dreher.

