British American Tobacco Recognised as a Top Employer in Europe for Ninth Year Running

Publicado 31/01/2019 5:00:44 CET

LONDON, Jan. 30, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- British American Tobacco is proud to announce that it has earned the Top Employer Europe seal of recognition for the ninth year running. In addition, 17 markets in the newly formed Europe & North Africa Region at BAT have been certified as Top Employers: Austria, Belgium, Denmark, France, Germany, Greece, Italy, Kazakhstan, Netherlands, Poland, Romania, Russia, Spain, Switzerland, Turkey, Ukraine and United Kingdom.

Top Employer certification recognises companies which strive to create exceptional conditions for their employees. The organisations that are certified as a Top Employer are those that have worked hard to create, implement and drive progressive 'people-oriented' HR strategies, which enable employees to develop both professionally and personally.

Tamas Csejtei, British American Tobacco's Regional Head of HR, Europe & North Africa, said: "This award is testimony to the continuous and sustained achievement of many of our people across the region. It recognises our focus and commitment to creating a world class organisation where people can make a difference as we transform our business and our industry. I thank everyone in the region who contributed to this certification!"

David Plink, CEO of The Top Employers Institute, said: "We believe that the 2019 certified organisations demonstrate exceptional employee conditions and encourage the development of these practices by putting their people first. These companies help enrich the world of work with their outstanding dedication to HR excellence and because of this, they are recognised as an employer of choice."

NOTES TO EDITORS

About British American Tobacco

British American Tobacco is one of the world's leading, multi-category consumer goods companies, that provides tobacco and nicotine products to millions of consumers around the world. It employs over 55,000 people, with market leadership in over 55 countries and factories in 42. Its Strategic Portfolio is made up of its global cigarette brands and an increasing range of potentially reduced-risk products, comprising vapour and tobacco heating products, as well as oral tobacco and nicotine products such as moist snuff and snus.

In 2017 the Group generated reported revenue of £20 billion and profit from operations of £6.5 billion. In July 2017, British American Tobacco p.l.c. acquired the remaining 57.8% of Reynolds American Inc. that BAT did not already own, creating a stronger, global tobacco and nicotine company.

About the Top Employers Institute

The Top Employers Institute is the global authority on certifying excellence in employee conditions.

We are dedicated to accelerating the impact of people strategies to enrich the world of work through certification, benchmarking and connecting Top Employers around the world. Through our certification programme, we enable organisations to assess and improve their workplace environment.

Established more than 25 years ago, the Top Employers Institute has certified over 1 500 organisations in 118 countries. These Certified Top Employers positively impact the lives of over 5 000 000 employees globally.

Interested in becoming a Certified Top Employer or want to learn more? Visit the Top Employers Institute website https://www.top-employers.com/en/ [https://www.top-employers.com/en/] .

CONTACT: Press Office, 31 Ene. (0) - 20 7845 2888 (24 hours) ,press_office@bat.com

Web site: http://www.bat.com/