Calliditas to participate in upcoming investor conferences

STOCKHOLM, March 31, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Calliditas Therapeutics AB (Nasdaq: CALT, Nasdaq Stockholm: CALTX) ("Calliditas") today announced its management's participation in the following investor conferences:

  • The Guggenheim Genomic Medicines and Rare Disease Days Conference, which is being held in person April 3 at the Lotte New York Palace. Calliditas CEO Renee Aguiar-Lucander will participate in a company fireside chat and there will also be a KOL Panel regarding the evolution of IgA nephropathy treatment.
  • The Kempen Life Sciences Conference, which will be held in person in Amsterdam on April 25 - 26.

Details for both the IgA Nephropathy KOL panel and fireside chat at the Guggenheim conference are as follows:

KOL Panel: The Evolution of IgA Nephropathy Treatment: Embracing Change for Better Patient Outcomes

Date: Monday, April 3, 2023

Time: 8:00 am ET / 2:00 pm CET

Calliditas Fireside Chat

Date: Monday, April 3, 2023

Time: 9:00 am ET / 3:00 pm CET

The company will also hold 1x1 meetings with investors at both conferences.

For further information, please contact:

Marie Galay, IR Manager, Calliditas

Tel.: +44 79 55 12 98 45, email: marie.galay@calliditas.com

The information was sent for publication, through the agency of the contact persons set out above, on March 31, 2023 at 5:00 p.m. CET.

About Calliditas

Calliditas Therapeutics is a commercial stage biopharma company based in Stockholm, Sweden focused on identifying, developing and commercializing novel treatments in orphan indications, with an initial focus on renal and hepatic diseases with significant unmet medical needs. Calliditas' lead product, developed under the name Nefecon, has been granted accelerated approval by the FDA under the trade name TARPEYO® and conditional marketing authorization by the European Commission under the trade name Kinpeygo®. Kinpeygo is being commercialized in the European Union Member States by Calliditas' partner, STADA Arzneimittel AG. Additionally, Calliditas is conducting a Phase 2b/3 clinical trial in primary biliary cholangitis and a Phase 2 proof-of-concept trial in head and neck cancer with its NOX inhibitor product candidate, setanaxib. Calliditas' common shares are listed on Nasdaq Stockholm (ticker: CALTX) and its American Depositary Shares are listed on the Nasdaq Global Select Market (ticker: CALT).

