Cambridge Quantum Computing Performs the World's First Quantum Natural Language Processing Experiment

CAMBRIDGE, England, April 7, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Cambridge Quantum Computing ("CQC") announces that they have used the "natively quantum" structure of natural language to open up an entirely new realm of possible applications by translating grammatical sentences into quantum circuits, and then implementing the resulting programs on a quantum computer and actually performing question-answering. This is the first time that natural language processing has been executed on a quantum computer. Furthermore, by achieving the results without relying on quantum RAM, CQC scientists have created a path to truly applicable quantum advantage within the Noisy Intermediate-Scale Quantum ("NISQ") era.

By using CQC's class-leading and platform-agnostic retargetable compiler