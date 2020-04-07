7 de abril de 2020
 
europapress/comunicados/comunicados internacional
Publicado 07/04/2020 14:02:55 +02:00CET
- Comunicado -

Cambridge Quantum Computing Performs the World's First Quantum Natural Language Processing Experiment

CAMBRIDGE, England, April 7, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Cambridge Quantum Computing ("CQC") announces that they have used the "natively quantum" structure of natural language to open up an entirely new realm of possible applications by translating grammatical sentences into quantum circuits, and then implementing the resulting programs on a quantum computer and actually performing question-answering. This is the first time that natural language processing has been executed on a quantum computer. Furthermore, by achieving the results without relying on quantum RAM, CQC scientists have created a path to truly applicable quantum advantage within the Noisy Intermediate-Scale Quantum ("NISQ") era.

By using CQC's class-leading and platform-agnostic retargetable compiler

Contador
La actualidad más visitada en EuropaPress logo: La actualidad más vista
AstronomíaUn telescopio ruso capta el despertar de un agujero negro

Un telescopio ruso capta el despertar de un agujero negro
InternacionalHospitalizado el primer ministro Boris Johnson diez días después de dar positivo por coronavirus

Hospitalizado el primer ministro Boris Johnson diez días después de dar positivo por coronavirus
InvestigaciónLa OMS avisa de que las mascarillas de algodón pueden ser una fuente potencial de infección

La OMS avisa de que las mascarillas de algodón pueden ser una fuente potencial de infección