Publicado 01/09/2023 13:24
- Comunicado -

Caverion expands its expertise in advisory services in Finland - 50 experts from Kiwa Inspecta are joining the company t

(Información remitida por la empresa firmante)

Caverion Corporation Investor news 1 September 2023 at 2.10 p.m. EEST

HELSINKI, Sept. 1, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Caverion announced in June the acquisition of Inspecta Oy's building services business unit. The transaction was completed today, 1 September, and 50 Kiwa Inspecta experts are now part of Caverion.

The transaction is based on Caverion's growth strategy. The expansion of advisory services supports the company's business and its role as a leading provider of facility management services.

Determining the condition of a building is the starting point for planning measures and for ensuring sustainable and energy wise use of the building throughout its life cycle. The new Caverion experts will continue to provide customers with services related to condition assessments of building structures and technical systems, indoor air condition surveys, project planning and management and supervision.

"A warm welcome to our new experts! There is a continuous demand for our advisory services and we want to support our customers in choosing energy wise and sustainable solutions throughout the life cycle of their buildings," says Laura Karotie, Head of Managed Operations, Caverion Finland.

Read more about our facility management services

CONTACT:

For more information, please contact: Kirsi Hemmilä, Communications Manager, Caverion Finland, kirsi.hemmila@caverion.com, tel. +358 50 390 0941

The following files are available for download:

View original content: https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/caverion-expands-its-expertise-in-advisory-services-in-finland--50-experts-from-kiwa-inspecta-are-joining-the-company-today-301915830.html

Contador

Comunicados

Si quieres mejorar el posicionamiento online de tu marca, ahora puedes publicar tus notas de prensa o comunicados de empresa en la sección de Comunicados de europa press

Si necesitas asesoramiento en comunicación, redacción de tus notas de prensa o ampliar la difusión de tu comunicado más allá de la página web de europa press, ponte en contacto con nosotros en comunicacion@europapress.es o en el teléfono 913592600




La actualidad más visitada en EuropaPress logo: La actualidad más vista
Cine y MúsicaAntonio Dechent se alegra de no haber trabajado con Rodolfo Sancho... así nos lo ha explicado

Antonio Dechent se alegra de no haber trabajado con Rodolfo Sancho... así nos lo ha explicado
ExposicionesAntonio Muñoz Molina celebra y ve "asombroso" que el comportamiento de Rubiales se haya convertido en un "escándalo"

Antonio Muñoz Molina celebra y ve "asombroso" que el comportamiento de Rubiales se haya convertido en un "escándalo"
InternacionalReino Unido moviliza buques y aviones militares para vigilar el movimiento de barcos rusos

Reino Unido moviliza buques y aviones militares para vigilar el movimiento de barcos rusos