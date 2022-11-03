Publicado 03/11/2022 07:21

Caverion postpones slightly the disclosure of its interim report for January−September 2022

HELSINKI, Nov. 3, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Caverion Corporation postpones slightly the disclosure of its interim report for January−September 2022. The interim report was previously informed to be published on 3 November 2022 at approximately 8:00 a.m. EET. The new disclosure time is on 3 November 2022 at approximately 8:30 a.m. EET.

Milena Hæggström, Head of Investor Relations and External Communications, Caverion Corporation, tel. +358 40 5581 328, milena.haeggstrom@caverion.com

