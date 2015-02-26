COMUNICADO: CeBIT 2015: Cybercrime is a CEO Problem

Publicado 26/02/2015 10:51:38 CET

d!conomy is this year`s motto for the largest IT and telecommunications trade show. Munich`s virtual solution AG marks the occasion by introducing its mobile business app SecurePIM to an expert audience - a reaction to cybercrime damages that amounted to EUR 46 billion in Germany last year, according to figures from the Center for Strategic and International Studies (CSIS). Based on the container solution SecurePIM, it allows employees to use their mobile devices for encrypted business e-mails.

Global cybercrime damages are now at USD 400 billion, according to CSIS. At the same time, BYOD scenarios are becoming more and more common. The German IT association BITKOM has found that 75 percent of all mobile devices are being used for business purposes as well. In these scenarios, security is often neglected and 10 percent even lose their devices.

Separating private and company data is a matter of data protection and compliance. With the SecurePIM app, the data is stored in an encapsulated container - easy to handle and to integrate in company infrastructures.

Andreas Eder, member of the virtual solution AG board, values CeBIT as a discussion forum for experts and customers. "Cybercrime is a very important topic at the moment. To offer adequate protection, we are also working on scenarios that include mobile devices in high-security environments with the Federal Office for Information Security (BSI)."

Live demonstrations will be held at the booth every day.

