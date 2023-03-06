Changes in company's own shares

(Información remitida por la empresa firmante)

CITYCON OYJ Stock Exchange Announcement 6.3.2022 at 18:45 hrs

HELSINKI, March 6, 2023 /PRNewswire/ --

The shares are repurchased in order to execute the company's share-based incentive programmes, based on the decision of the Board of Directors on 22 March 2022 as disclosed on a stock exchange release on 22 March 2022.

The number of shares held by Citycon Corporation after the completion of transactions: 17 000 shares.

On behalf of Citycon CorporationEVLI PLCJoachim Dannberg

For further information, please contact:Sakari JärveläVice President, Corporate Finance and Investor RelationsTel. +358 50 387 8180sakari.jarvela@citycon.com

The following files are available for download:

View original content: https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/changes-in-companys-own-shares-301763566.html