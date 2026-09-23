Constellation Cold Logistics ("Constellation") announced today the appointment of Abhy Maharaj as Chief Executive Office

(Información remitida por la empresa firmante)

LONDON, Sept. 23, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Constellation, a leading platform in European cold storage and logistics, has today announced the appointment of Abhy Maharaj as its next CEO, effective 1 October 2026.

Abhy will succeed the current CEO, Carlos Rodriguez, who will move to the Advisory Board and support Constellation's M&A strategy.

Constellation Chair Nils S Andersen said: "On behalf of the board I would like to thank Carlos for his visionary leadership of Constellation over the last four years where the company has grown to become a European leader through acquisitions and developing new capacities in cooperation with our customers and market needs. We are delighted that he will join the board and continue to support our journey. Since joining in February 2025 as Chief Commercial Officer, Abhy has demonstrated his qualities in understanding the markets, engaging with customers, as well as leading the transformation and integration work. With his industry experience, he will provide competent leadership of Constellation during the next phase, where focus will continue to be on customer needs, growth opportunities and strengthening the operating platform. The board looks forward to the cooperation under his leadership."

Carlos Rodriguez said: "I am delighted with Abhy's appointment. He has proven to be an innovative, collaborative and results focused leader with a track record in growing businesses, transformation and operational excellence, together with automation and technology capabilities. Abhy is best positioned and has the Advisory Board's full support to successfully implement the company's strategic plan, I wish Abhy all the best. I would like to thank all Constellation employees for their outstanding support and commitment over the past four years."

Abhy said: "It is an honour and privilege to succeed Carlos as CEO of Constellation. Thanks to his leadership, Constellation is well positioned for the future with a cohesive culture and sound growth pipeline. As incoming CEO, I am committed to leading the talented and hard-working people who make Constellation a great company and continue to generate long-term value. I look forward to continuing our close collaboration with our customers and suppliers to improve the European cold chain market."

Before joining Constellation, Abhy held board and executive roles at NewCold Coöperatief, a developer and operator of highly automated cold storage warehousing. Prior to that, he spent 11 years in senior executive positions at Fonterra Cooperative Group, the world's largest dairy exporter with sales in 130 countries.

About Constellation: Constellation has become Europe's leading independent cold storage and logistics provider with a presence in ten European countries, 1.2 million pallet positions of capacity and several expansion projects under implementation. The company is committed to its vision to be Europe's most trusted logistics partner while maintaining its core values of Trust, Excellence, Entrepreneurship, and One Team.

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