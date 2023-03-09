Conveyance of Citycon Oyj's own shares for payment of reward earned under incentive programmes

(Información remitida por la empresa firmante)

CITYCON OYJ Stock Exchange Release 9 March 2023 at 19:00 hrs

HELSINKI, March 9, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Citycon Oyj has on 9 March 2023 conveyed in total 17,000 own shares held by the company in a directed share issue without consideration to four key persons for payment of rewards earned under the Restricted Share Plan 2020-2022 and to two key persons for payment of rewards earned under the Performance Share Plan 2020-2022.

Under the Restricted Share Plan 2020-2022 a total of 7,000 shares and under the Performance Share Plan 2020-2022 a total of 10,000 shares were conveyed for payment of rewards in accordance with the terms and conditions of said plans.

On 22 March 2022, Citycon Oyj's Board of Directors decided on the repurchase and conveyance of an aggregate maximum number of 441,341 of its own shares in several separate transactions to implement payments of reward earned under incentive programmes. The conveyance of shares is based on the authorisation granted to the Board of Directors by the General Meeting of Shareholders held on 22 March 2022. The shares were conveyed and registered in the recipient's book-entry account on 9 March 2023, after which they entitle their holder to dividend and other shareholder rights.

Further details concerning the company's Restricted Share Plan 2020-2022 and the Performance Share Plan 2020-2022 are available on the company's website.

The company does not hold any of its own shares after the conveyance.

