COP28 UAE and UNFCCC urge G20 nations to show leadership on climate change mitigation and adaptation

With only 125 days to go, COP28 President-Designate Dr. Sultan Al Jaber and UNFCCC Executive Secretary Simon Stiell issue joint statement on sidelines of G20 ministerial meeting in Chennai.

President-Designate Dr. Sultan Al Jaber and UNFCCC Executive Secretary Simon Stiell issue joint statement on sidelines of G20 ministerial meeting in Chennai. "The science demands a strong mitigation outcome at COP28 that drives a significant reduction in emissions and builds on the progress of previous COPs," the leaders said in statement.

that drives a significant reduction in emissions and builds on the progress of previous COPs," the leaders said in statement. While the discussions at the G20 Energy Ministerial considered energy transition and aligning current pathways with the Paris Goals, the outcome did not provide a sufficiently clear signal for transforming global energy systems, scaling up renewable and clean energy sources and responsibly phasing down fossil fuels.

The G20 must affirm its commitment to achieve the operationalization of the fund and funding arrangements for loss and damage. Those at the frontline of climate change need our support now, not in 5 years' time.

The G20 must show that it can deliver for the most climate vulnerable, including the least developed countries and small island developing states.

The leaders also urged G20 nations to raise the importance of defining a Global Goal on Adaptation (GGA) and operationalizing the loss and damage fund and funding arrangements "to an equal level."

G20 nations called on "to urgently prioritize revised commitments, whether NDCs, NAPs or on climate finance, including contributions to the ambitious replenishment of the GCF to align with the Paris Goals."

Dr. Sultan Al-Jaber, COP28 President-Designate and Simon Stiell, Executive Secretary of the United Nations Framework Convention on Climate Change (UNFCCC), have called upon G20 nations to take a greater leadership role in climate change mitigation and adaptation. With only 125 days to go, the leaders today issued a joint statement on the sidelines of the G20 ministerial meeting in Chennai, calling on G20 nations to "lead the way" on delivering a positive outcome on mitigation at the COP28 climate conference this year.

"The science demands a strong mitigation outcome at COP28 that drives a significant reduction in emissions and builds on the progress of previous COPs, and we call on the G20 to lead the way on the basis of both science and equity and lay the path to a strong and credible outcome that provides developing countries with the basis to undertake a just transition," the leaders said in the statement.

"Together, we must take necessary steps to accelerate the inevitable phase-down of all fossil fuels in a responsible manner, in order to have an energy system free of unabated fossil fuels by the middle of this century while enabling access for all and promoting sustainable development," they said in the statement, which reiterated the importance of tripling global renewable energy capacity and doubling the rate of energy efficiency improvements across sectors by 2030.

While the discussions at the G20 Energy Ministerial considered energy transition and aligning current pathways with the Paris Goals, the outcome did not provide a sufficiently clear signal for transforming global energy systems, scaling up renewable and clean energy sources and responsibly phasing down fossil fuels.

"It is our hope that any progress achieved by the G20 drives decisively a strong outcome at COP28 under the Global Stocktake and capitalizes on the Just Transition Work Programme established at COP27 to ensure that this transition is fair, leaves no one behind and supports the broad development challenges faced by developing countries in launching this transition," the statement added.

The leaders also urged G20 nations to raise the importance of defining a Global Goal on Adaptation (GGA) and operationalizing the loss and damage fund and funding arrangements "to an equal level, to ensure that the human face of the climate change is at the center of all our decisions." Adaptation finance must be doubled urgently, the leaders said.

"The G20 must affirm its commitment to achieve the operationalization of the fund and funding arrangements. Those at the frontline of climate change need our support now, not in 5 years' time. This is the benchmark for ambition," they said in the statement. They also called on the G20 to show that it can deliver for the most climate vulnerable, including the least developed countries and small island developing states.

Delivering on the 2030 agenda will depend on making climate finance more available, affordable and accessible to developing countries, the leaders state. "Climate finance arrangements will need to be transformed to deliver at the necessary scale, to work better as a system and to support private finance mobilization at unprecedented levels."

The leaders also called on G20 nations "to urgently prioritize your revised commitments, whether NDCs, NAPs or on climate finance, including contributions to the ambitious replenishment of the GCF to align with the Paris Goals."

"We must leave Chennai on the right path and with a clear signal that the political will to tackle the climate crisis and launch a new era of development is within our grasp, because it is only a short path to COP28. Every meeting counts, every outcome must bring us closer. The world needs its leaders to unite, act and deliver; and that must start with the G20," the statement concludes.

