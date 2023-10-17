Diamyd Medical announces a webcast presentation on October 20 regarding its industry partnership with JDRF

(Información remitida por la empresa firmante)

STOCKHOLM, Oct. 17, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Diamyd Medical is hosting a webcast presentation on October 20th at 2:00 pm CET / 8:00 am EDT with Ulf Hannelius, CEO of Diamyd Medical, Josh Vieth, Director of Research at JDRF, as well as Mark Atkinson, Director for the University of Florida Diabetes Institute and member of the Board of Directors of Diamyd Medical.

The webcast will review the industry partnership between Diamyd Medical and JDRF announced in April of this year, discuss the current state of immunomodulatory approaches in Type 1 Diabetes and most notatably, the antigen-specific immunotherapy Diamyd® that is currently being evaluated in a Phase 3 trial known as DIAGNODE-3.

The presentation is hosted by News Agency Direkt and Direkt Studios and can be watched at https://www.youtube.com/watchv=mq7DE4kF7....

About Diamyd MedicalDiamyd Medical develops precision medicine therapies for Type 1 Diabetes. Diamyd® is an antigen-specific immunotherapy for the preservation of endogenous insulin production. DIAGNODE-3, a confirmatory Phase III trial is actively recruting patients with recent-onset Type 1 Diabetes in eight European countries and has started in the US. Significant results have previously been shown in a large genetically predefined patient group in a large-scale meta-analysis as well as in the Company's European Phase IIb trial DIAGNODE-2, where Diamyd® was administered directly into a lymph node in children and young adults with recently diagnosed Type 1 Diabetes. A biomanufacturing facility is being set up in Umeå for the manufacture of recombinant GAD65, the active ingredient in the antigen-specific immunotherapy Diamyd®. Diamyd Medical also develops the GABA-based investigational drug Remygen® as a therapy for regeneration of endogenous insulin production and to improve hormonal response to hypoglycaemia. Diamyd Medical is one of the major shareholders in the stem cell company NextCell Pharma AB as well as in the artificial intelligence company MainlyAI AB.

Diamyd Medical's B-share is traded on Nasdaq First North Growth Market under the ticker DMYD B. FNCA Sweden AB is the Company's Certified Adviser.

For further information, please contact:Ulf Hannelius, President and CEOPhone: +46 736 35 42 41E-mail: ulf.hannelius@diamyd.com

The following files are available for download:

View original content: https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/diamyd-medical-announces-a-webcast-presentation-on-october-20-regarding-its-industry-partnership-with-jdrf-301958542.html