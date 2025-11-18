ELATEC Introduces DevPack 5.07: A Major Leap Forward in RFID Reader Management and Mobile Integration

(Información remitida por la empresa firmante)

Puchheim, November 18, 25 (News Aktuell).- ELATEC, a leading manufacturer of access technologies, specializing in RFID readers and credentials, has released its latest software development toolkit, TWN4 DevPack 5.07. The new version delivers faster performance, stronger security and greater flexibility for configuring and managing RFID readers, enabling flexible and future-proof access solutions.

“With every DevPack release, our goal is to make life easier for developers, system integrators and end users,” said Tobias Rasche, Global Head of Product Management of ELATEC GmbH. “Version 5.07 takes another big step forward by combining deeper diagnostics, broader mobile credential support and open-standard interoperability, all in one powerful package. With this evolution, our DevPack is now more than a development toolkit—it’s a comprehensive framework for building secure, flexible, and future-ready authentication solutions.”

Future-Proof Mobile and Security Capabilities

DevPack 5.07 expands ELATEC’s support for modern mobile ecosystems, giving developers more ways to deliver seamless, secure, and flexible authentication experiences. Built-in integration for Orange PackID, Transact and AccessGrid eliminates extra setup steps, simplifying deployment of mobile ID solutions for campuses, workplaces and customer loyalty programs. New Bluetooth capabilities enable developers to create fully customized mobile ID experiences and integrate ELATEC readers effortlessly into existing apps and ecosystems.

The release also introduces support for PKOC (Public Key Open Credential): an open, vendor-neutral standard that aligns perfectly with ELATEC’s agnostic reader philosophy. PKOC gives customers maximum freedom of choice and stronger protection through asymmetric cryptography, creating a more resilient foundation for future-ready access systems.

Additional enhancements include a new API for MIFARE DESFire EV2/EV3 cards, giving developers greater flexibility in advanced security and feature integration. The PIN-after-card option enables two-factor authentication (2FA) with a well-defined authentication process in physical access (PAC) environments. It is designed for use with wall readers featuring keypads, such as the Secustos. Together, these updates simplify mobile credential deployment while raising the bar for security and interoperability across diverse applications.

Smarter Tools for Development and Configuration

DevPack 5.07 gives developers and integrators faster insight into reader performance, greater control over configuration and dramatically shorter update cycles. The result: quicker rollouts, easier troubleshooting and lower maintenance costs across even the most complex deployments.

Key advancements include:

Enhanced Tracer diagnostics: Deeper transponder analysis and broader technology support—including HID DESFire EV3 and SEOS—enable faster, more accurate troubleshooting and performance validation.

Compact OSDP configuration updates: The new configuration update cuts time for updates over OSDP by a factor of 10 or greater, minimizes bandwidth requirements and reduces downtime.

Wiegand configuration via AppBlaster: Expanded options for Secustos and TWN4 Palon readers simplify migration from legacy Wiegand to secure OSDP systems.

These improvements make DevPack 5.07 a more powerful, efficient toolkit for building and managing RFID systems from setup through long-term maintenance.

“The new DevPack gives our partners the freedom to innovate within a secure, open and future-ready framework,” said Gerhard Burits, CEO of ELATEC GmbH. “It’s a perfect example of our philosophy: simplify what’s complex, protect what matters and prepare for what’s next.”

The TWN4 DevPack 5.07 release represents ELATEC’s continued investment in flexibility, interoperability and developer empowerment, making it easier than ever to design and maintain secure, scalable RFID and mobile access solutions across industries.

For more information about TWN4 DevPack 5.07, visit www.elatec.com/devpack

ELATEC enables user authentication and identification solutions worldwide. Together with its global partners, the company develops innovative and future-proof access systems. Combining pioneering universal readers, advanced authentication software, and world-class service and support, ELATEC boosts secure, flexible access management—from physical access control to digital access management, machine authentication, secure printing, EV charging, and more. ELATEC’s comprehensive portfolio of multi-technology readers supports more than 60 transponder technologies (including LF and HF RFID, NFC, and BLE) and 99 physical and mobile credentials. The readers are remotely configurable and updatable, ensuring seamless interoperability and adaptability to evolving market needs. ELATEC collaborates with OEMs, integrators, and organizations to design customized access solutions that enhance security, improve user convenience, and simplify management. Founded in 1988 and headquartered in Munich, Germany, ELATEC is represented at 22 locations worldwide. ELATEC is a part of Allegion. For more information, visit https://www.elatec.com/.

About Allegion:

At Allegion (NYSE: ALLE), we design and manufacture innovative security and access solutions that help keep people safe where they live, learn, work and connect. We’re pioneering safety with our strong legacy of leading brands like CISA, ELATEC, Interflex, LCN, Schlage, SimonsVoss and Von Duprin. Our comprehensive portfolio of hardware, software and electronic solutions is sold around the world and spans residential and commercial locks, door closer and exit devices, steel doors and frames, access control and workforce productivity systems. Allegion had $3.8 billion in revenue in 2024. For more, visit www.allegion.com.

Contact:

Julia Kirchhoff

Maisberger GmbH

+49 (0)89 / 41 95 99-51

E-Mail: elatec@maisberger.com