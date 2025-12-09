EPAM lanza siete agentes avanzados de IA en Google Cloud Marketplace, ofreciendo soluciones de alto impacto para desafío

EPAM Launches 7 AI Agents on Google Cloud Marketplace - EPAM SYSTEMS, INC./PR NEWSWIRE

Combinando una profunda experiencia en ingeniería de software con el poder de Gemini Enterprise, estos agentes de IA entregan soluciones listas para producción en diversas industrias, incluyendo finanzas, salud, retail y más.

NEWTOWN, PA, EE. UU., 9 de diciembre de 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- EPAM Systems, Inc. (NYSE: EPAM), empresa líder en transformación digital e inteligencia artificial, anunció hoy la disponibilidad de varios nuevos agentes de IA de alto impacto en Google Cloud Marketplace. Utilizando un enfoque avanzado basado en ingeniería, las soluciones están listas para producción, son seguras y cumplen con los estándares empresariales, lo que permite a los clientes utilizar tecnología confiable con rapidez mientras maximizan su inversión en la nube.

Este acontecimiento clave demuestra el compromiso de EPAM de dar forma al futuro de Gemini Enterprise y marca un avance significativo en su colaboración de 360 grados con Google Cloud, que abarca ingeniería, soluciones y estrategias de comercialización. Basándose en su colaboración estratégica ampliada, estos nuevos agendes de IA cumplen su promesa de brindar soluciones de industria innovadoras para los clientes.

La oferta inicial incluye siete potentes agentes de IA diseñados para abordar desafíos críticos en diversas industrias:

"Nos entusiasma desarrollar algunas de las mejores soluciones de agentes de IA en Google Cloud Marketplace y ver cómo nuestros esfuerzos dan frutos a medida que ampliamos nuestra colaboración para ofrecer soluciones de IA escalables al mercado", afirmó Elaina Shekhter, vicepresidenta sénior y directora de Marketing y Estrategia de EPAM. "Como socio de ingeniería avanzada, EPAM ofrece innovación y un impacto significativo, desde acelerar el descubrimiento de fármacos hasta optimizar la inversión en la nube y mejorar la experiencia del cliente".

El soporte para Gemini Enterprise ha garantizado que los agentes de EPAM se construyan sobre las bases más sólidas e interoperables. EPAM ha aportado su amplia experiencia, ayudando a adoptar Gemini Enterprise y a acercar sus flujos de trabajo de IA empresarial a los clientes. Asimismo, EPAM ha colaborado también con Google en pro del protocolo Agent-to-Agent (A2A) y Agent Developer Kit (ADK), lo que garantiza la escalabilidad en diversos entornos empresariales.

"Incorporar los agentes de IA de EPAM a Google Cloud Marketplace ayudará a los clientes a implementar, gestionar y desarrollar rápidamente los agentes de IA avanzados en la infraestructura global y confiable de Google Cloud", afirmó Dai Vu, director general de Marketplace y programas GTM para ISV en Google Cloud. "EPAM ahora puede escalar y apoyar de forma segura a los clientes en sus procesos de transformación digital".

Para conocer más sobre las soluciones de agentes de IA de EPAM, visite Google Cloud Marketplace en: https://console.cloud.google.com/marketplace/browse?q=epam

Conozca más de EPAM y la colaboración con Google Cloud visitando: www.epam.com/services/partners/google-cloud

About EPAM SystemsSince 1993, EPAM Systems, Inc. has used its software engineering expertise to become a leading global provider of digital engineering, cloud and AI-enabled transformation services, and a leading business and experience consulting partner for global enterprises and ambitious startups. We address our clients' transformation challenges by focusing EPAM Continuum's integrated strategy, experience and technology consulting with our 30+ years of engineering execution to speed our clients' time to market and drive greater value from their innovations and digital investments.

We leverage AI and GenAI to deliver transformative solutions that accelerate our clients' digital innovation and enhance their competitive edge. Through platforms like EPAM AI/RUN™ and initiatives like DIALX Lab, we integrate advanced AI technologies into tailored business strategies, driving significant industry impact and fostering continuous innovation.

We deliver globally but engage locally with our expert teams of consultants, architects, designers and engineers, making the future real for our clients, our partners, and our people around the world. We believe the right solutions are the ones that improve people's lives and fuel competitive advantage for our clients across diverse industries. Our thinking comes to life in the experiences, products and platforms we design and bring to market.

Added to the S&P 500 and the Forbes Global 2000 in 2021 and recognized by Glassdoor and Newsweek as Most Loved Workplace, our multidisciplinary teams serve customers across six continents. We are proud to be among the top 15 companies in Information Technology Services in the Fortune 1000 and to be recognized as a leader in the IDC MarketScapes for Worldwide Experience Build Services, Worldwide Experience Design Services and Worldwide Software Engineering Services.

Learn more at www.epam.com and follow us on LinkedIn.

Forward-Looking Statements This press release includes estimates and statements which may constitute forward-looking statements made pursuant to the safe harbor provisions of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995, the accuracy of which are necessarily subject to risks, uncertainties, and assumptions as to future events that may not prove to be accurate. Our estimates and forward-looking statements are mainly based on our current expectations and estimates of future events and trends, which affect or may affect our business and operations. These statements may include words such as "may," "will," "should," "believe," "expect," "anticipate," "intend," "plan," "estimate" or similar expressions. Those future events and trends may relate to, among other things, developments relating to the war in Ukraine and escalation of the war in the surrounding region, political and civil unrest or military action in the geographies where we conduct business and operate, difficult conditions in global capital markets, foreign exchange markets, global trade, and the broader economy, the adoption and implementation of artificial intelligence technologies by EPAM and its clients, and the effect that these events may have on client demand and our revenues, operations, access to capital, and profitability. Other factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from those expressed or implied include general economic conditions, the risk factors discussed in the Company's most recent Annual Report on Form 10-K and the factors discussed in the Company's Quarterly Reports on Form 10-Q, particularly under the headings "Management's Discussion and Analysis of Financial Condition and Results of Operations" and "Risk Factors" and other filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission. Although we believe that these estimates and forward-looking statements are based upon reasonable assumptions, they are subject to several risks and uncertainties and are made based on information currently available to us. EPAM undertakes no obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events, or otherwise, except as may be required under applicable securities law.

