Publicado 15/03/2023 21:43
- Comunicado -

Ericsson Annual Report on Form 20-F filed with the SEC

(Información remitida por la empresa firmante)

STOCKHOLM, Sweden, March 15, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- On March 15, 2023, Ericsson (NASDAQ:ERIC) filed its Annual Report on Form 20-F for the year ended December 31, 2022, with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

The Annual Report is available on Ericsson's website at https://www.ericsson.com/en/investors. Shareholders may request a hard copy of the Annual Report by contacting the company.

NOTES TO EDITORS:

FOLLOW US:

Subscribe to Ericsson press releases hereSubscribe to Ericsson blog posts here https://twitter.com/ericsson https://www.facebook.com/ericsson https://www.linkedin.com/company/ericsso...

MORE INFORMATION AT: Ericsson Newsroommedia.relations@ericsson.com (+46 10 719 69 92)investor.relations@ericsson.com (+46 10 719 00 00)

ABOUT ERICSSON:Ericsson enables communications service providers and enterprises to capture the full value of connectivity. The company's portfolio spans the following business areas: Networks, Cloud Software and Services, Enterprise Wireless Solutions, Global Communications Platform, and Technologies and New Businesses. It is designed to help our customers go digital, increase efficiency and find new revenue streams. Ericsson's innovation investments have delivered the benefits of mobility and mobile broadband to billions of people globally. Ericsson stock is listed on Nasdaq Stockholm and on Nasdaq New York. www.ericsson.com

The following files are available for download:

View original content: https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/ericsson-annual-report-on-form-20-f-filed-with-the-sec-301773465.html

Contador

Comunicados

Si quieres mejorar el posicionamiento online de tu marca, ahora puedes publicar tus notas de prensa o comunicados de empresa en la sección de Comunicados de europa press

Si necesitas asesoramiento en comunicación, redacción de tus notas de prensa o ampliar la difusión de tu comunicado más allá de la página web de europa press, ponte en contacto con nosotros en comunicacion@europapress.es o en el teléfono 913592600




La actualidad más visitada en EuropaPress logo: La actualidad más vista
InternacionalCazas británicos y alemanes interceptan un avión ruso cerca de Estonia

Cazas británicos y alemanes interceptan un avión ruso cerca de Estonia
Series & TVThe Mandalorian revela qué fue de los soldados del Imperio tras su derrota y el lado más oscuro de la Nueva República

The Mandalorian revela qué fue de los soldados del Imperio tras su derrota y el lado más oscuro de la Nueva República
InternacionalReino Unido dice que Rusia "aplica cada vez más los principios de economía planificada" en su industria militar

Reino Unido dice que Rusia "aplica cada vez más los principios de economía planificada" en su industria militar