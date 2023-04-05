Publicado 05/04/2023 16:16
- Comunicado -

Essity appoints Chief Digital & Information Officer

(Información remitida por la empresa firmante)

STOCKHOLM, April 5, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Hygiene and health company Essity has appointed Carl-Magnus Månsson as Chief Digital & Information Officer. He will become a member of the Executive Management Team and be responsible for the company's continued digital transformation and the Global Digital and Business Services unit.

Carl-Magnus Månsson has extensive experience of developing technology and business-driven digitalization from similar roles in other global companies and as CEO of the consultancy company Acando. He most recently held the position as President and CEO of Iver. "I am delighted to welcome Carl-Magnus Månsson to Essity. With his considerable experience in change management and knowledge about digitalization, he will be an important addition to the company's Executive Management Team and the continued digital transformation," says Magnus Groth, President and CEO of Essity. Carl-Magnus Månsson will assume his position on May 15, 2023 and will report to Magnus Groth, President and CEO of Essity.

CONTACT:

For further information, please contact:Per Lorentz, Vice President Corporate Communications, +46 733 13 30 55, per.lorentz@essity.com

The following files are available for download:

View original content: https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/essity-appoints-chief-digital--information-officer-301790846.html

Contador

Comunicados

Si quieres mejorar el posicionamiento online de tu marca, ahora puedes publicar tus notas de prensa o comunicados de empresa en la sección de Comunicados de europa press

Si necesitas asesoramiento en comunicación, redacción de tus notas de prensa o ampliar la difusión de tu comunicado más allá de la página web de europa press, ponte en contacto con nosotros en comunicacion@europapress.es o en el teléfono 913592600




La actualidad más visitada en EuropaPress logo: La actualidad más vista
AlmeríaLocalizan con vida al hermano del cantante David Bisbal en Roquetas de Mar (Almería) tras su desaparición este martes

Localizan con vida al hermano del cantante David Bisbal en Roquetas de Mar (Almería) tras su desaparición este martes
GenteAna Obregón presenta por fin a su nieta e hija de Aless Lequio, Ana Sandra

Ana Obregón presenta por fin a su nieta e hija de Aless Lequio, Ana Sandra
CineFrank Grillo (Crossbones) carga contra Marvel: "Me he ido a DC porque me decepcionaron"

Frank Grillo (Crossbones) carga contra Marvel: "Me he ido a DC porque me decepcionaron"