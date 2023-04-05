Essity appoints Chief Digital & Information Officer

(Información remitida por la empresa firmante)

STOCKHOLM, April 5, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Hygiene and health company Essity has appointed Carl-Magnus Månsson as Chief Digital & Information Officer. He will become a member of the Executive Management Team and be responsible for the company's continued digital transformation and the Global Digital and Business Services unit.

Carl-Magnus Månsson has extensive experience of developing technology and business-driven digitalization from similar roles in other global companies and as CEO of the consultancy company Acando. He most recently held the position as President and CEO of Iver. "I am delighted to welcome Carl-Magnus Månsson to Essity. With his considerable experience in change management and knowledge about digitalization, he will be an important addition to the company's Executive Management Team and the continued digital transformation," says Magnus Groth, President and CEO of Essity. Carl-Magnus Månsson will assume his position on May 15, 2023 and will report to Magnus Groth, President and CEO of Essity.

per.lorentz@essity.com

