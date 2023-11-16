Publicado 16/11/2023 09:49
- Comunicado -

Essity once again recognized as a diversity leader by Financial Times

(Información remitida por la empresa firmante)

STOCKHOLM, Nov. 16, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- For the third consecutive year, the hygiene and health company Essity has been designated a Diversity Leader by the UK business daily Financial Times.

The ranking was compiled by the research firm Statista on behalf of the Financial Times by surveying more than 100,000 employees in European companies on five aspects of diversity: gender, sexual orientation, age, ethnicity and disability.

"With a diverse and inclusive culture, we achieve stronger engagement and better decision-making. I'm pleased to see that Financial Times has once again recognized Essity in this important area," says Magnus Groth, President and CEO at Essity.

More information about the Financial Times Diversity Leader ranking can be found here.

For further information, please contact:Karl Stoltz, Media Relations Director, +46 709 42 63 88, karl.stoltz@essity.com

The following files are available for download:

View original content: https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/essity-once-again-recognized-as-a-diversity-leader-by-financial-times-301990347.html

Contador

Comunicados

Si quieres mejorar el posicionamiento online de tu marca, ahora puedes publicar tus notas de prensa o comunicados de empresa en la sección de Comunicados de europa press

Si necesitas asesoramiento en comunicación, redacción de tus notas de prensa o ampliar la difusión de tu comunicado más allá de la página web de europa press, ponte en contacto con nosotros en comunicacion@europapress.es o en el teléfono 913592600




La actualidad más visitada en EuropaPress logo: La actualidad más vista
NacionalEl Supremo inadmite la querella de Abogados Cristianos contra Conde-Pumpido por el aborto y la eutanasia

El Supremo inadmite la querella de Abogados Cristianos contra Conde-Pumpido por el aborto y la eutanasia
InternacionalEstonia confirma que fue un buque chino el que dañó el gasoducto que conecta con Finlandia

Estonia confirma que fue un buque chino el que dañó el gasoducto que conecta con Finlandia
CineConfirmados los 10 héroes de la nueva película de Liga de la Justicia

Confirmados los 10 héroes de la nueva película de Liga de la Justicia