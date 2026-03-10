fiskaltrust Launches Portugal’s only Certified Fiscalisation Middleware and CashBox

(Información remitida por la empresa firmante)

Integration Partners and Commercial Partners can now access the Portuguese market through fiskaltrust's POS System API, covering full AT (Autoridade Tributária e Aduaneira) compliance.

SALZBURG, 9th March 2026 (News Aktuell) fiskaltrust.eu, the European fintech company delivering Compliance-as-a-Service for point-of-sale systems, announced the launch of the only fully certified fiscalisation Middleware and CashBox for Portugal.

Through a single integration to fiskaltrust's POS System API, Integration Partners can now access the Portuguese market with full compliance coverage without building or maintaining any local fiscal infrastructure themselves.

fiskaltrust's certified Middleware and CashBox for Portugal handles the full compliance stack through the POS System API, the same interface used by Integration Partners across Austria, Germany, France, Italy, Spain, and Greece.

Payments Integration Through Viva.com

Every payment generates a fiscal event and fiskaltrust aligns payment and receipt data in real time. For Portugal, payment is available through Viva.com while fiskaltrust covers fiscalisation compliance. Integration Partners get payment and compliance in one place, with no need to build separate connections or reconcile data manually.

Other Payment Service Providers (PSP) looking to operate in Portugal can integrate with fiskaltrust's POS System API to connect their payment flows directly to a fully compliant fiscal layer.

For Commercial Partners and POS resellers considering Portugal, fiskaltrust's market entry provides a ready market entry foundation. fiskaltrust's certified Middleware and CashBox for Portugal are available now for commercial Partners and POS resellers. Explore the offering at fiskaltrust.eu/en-pt, access technical documentation at docs.fiskaltrust.eu, or reach out directly at sales@fiskaltrust.eu

Contact:

Fiskaltrust consulting gmbh

Karin Feldinger, MTD

Phone: +43 662 23452526

E-Mail: karin.feldinger@fiskaltrust.eu

Website: https://www.fiskaltrust.eu