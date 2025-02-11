German WPC specialist Naturinform engages experienced export director and manager

(Información remitida por la empresa firmante)

Redwitz a.d. Rodach, 11 Februar 2025 (News Aktuell).-

German WPC (Wood-Polymer-Composite) specialist Naturinform increases its international business and further expands its market presence. By engaging Edward Robinson as the Director of International Business Development, the enterprise relies on an experienced industry specialist in order to strategically advance its export business even more. A native of England, Robinson boasts with nearly 20 years of experience in the European composites industry, recently holding the same leading position at UPM-Profi.

"Our sustainable wood composite material profiles have become increasingly popular around the globe. The great interest international visitors showed to our products at the world's leading trade fair BAU in January confirms that our opportunities in the global market are substantial. With Edward Robinson, we won over a proven expert who will support us in our efforts to further expand our export activities", says Horst Walther, Managing Partner of Naturinform.

In addition to that, Yves Houbrechts joined Edward Robinson's team as the Sales Manager for the Netherlands and Belgium region. Houbrechts also has profound experience in the composite materials market and will make significant contributions to strengthen Naturinform's presence in these markets.

According to Horst Walther, this internationalisation is a key strategy for future growth of the enterprise: "By integrating UPM products and expanding our own product series for co-extruded decking boards, we are laying the groundwork for permanently consolidating our position in the international market and opening up new business opportunities."

Managing Director Pia Hobeck underlines the importance of innovation, product diversity and sustainability for their corporate strategy: "As a leading provider of WPC solutions with environment-friendly and versatile products, we will remain true to our strategy of inspiring even foreign markets and thus successfully growing in the long run."

www.naturinform.com

Presscontact:

PR I KOMMUNIKATION

info@heinrich-renz.de