Go North Group AB (publ) successfully issues subsequent bonds

GOTHENBURG, Sweden, Dec. 7, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Go North Group AB (publ) ("Go North" or the "Group") has successfully placed a subsequent bond issue (the "Subsequent Bond Issue" or the "Subsequent Bonds") in an amount of SEK 55,000,000 under the Group's existing senior secured floating rate bond framework of SEK 280,000,000 with ISIN SE0018040867 (the "Bonds"). Following the Subsequent Bond Issue, the outstanding amount under the Bonds will be SEK 280,000,000. The transaction was met with strong demand from both existing and new Nordic and international investors, ultimately resulting in an oversubscribed book and allowing the Subsequent Bonds to be priced at 100.50% of par.

Proceeds from the Subsequent Bond Issue will be used to finance general corporate purposes, including acquisitions, and the Group intends to list the Subsequent Bonds on the Open Market of Frankfurt Stock Exchange and on the Corporate Bond List of Nasdaq Stockholm.

In accordance with the terms and conditions of the Bonds, the Group will pay a compensation fee of 1.50% (the "Compensation Fee") to the existing holders of the Bonds ("the Bondholders"), which is expected to take place on 19 December 2022. To be eligible to receive the Compensation Fee, a person must meet the criteria for being a Bondholder on 14 December 2022.

Settlement of the Subsequent Bond Issue is expected to be on 19 December 2022.

"We are incredible proud to have increased our bond loan by an additional SEK 55,000,000 and grateful to our investors who continue to believe in us and our portfolio of Amazon FBA brands. This capital injection together with our recent equity raise of SEK 150,000,000 will strengthen our financial position and allow us to act upon exciting opportunities in our pipeline as we see attractive multiples and less competition in the market" says Johan Hallenby, CEO and Founder of Go North.

Pareto Securities AB acted as sole bookrunner and Roschier Advokatbyrå AB acted as legal advisor in connection with the Subsequent Bond Issue.

For more information, please contact:

Johan Hallenby, CEO/FounderTel: +46 735 070707 Mail: johan.hallenby@gonorth.co

Information:

This information is information that Go North Group AB (publ) is obliged to make public pursuant to the EU Market Abuse Regulation. The information was submitted for publication, trough the agency of the contact person set out above, at 19:00 CET on 07 December 2022.

About Go North:

Go North Group AB (publ), acquiring and scaling Amazon FBA brands and has in just over half a year built a portfolio of 28 brands, diversified across a variety of Amazon categories, ranging from pets, sports, and outdoors to kitchen supplies. In parallel, Go North has now built a team of nearly 40 people, with several key hires coming with Amazon Aggregators and marketplace experience, spread across Europe, the US, and Asia. Continued investments in technology and data are business critical and within the Go North DNA to ensure strengthen our processes, and make data-driven and informed decisions to create future repeatable and scalable profit growth for the group.

